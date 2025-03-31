ETV Bharat / technology

Best Alternatives For Royal Enfield Classic 350 In India: Honda CB350, Jawa 350, And More

Here are the top 4 motorcycles which are alternatives to the popular RE Classic 350 in India.

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 31, 2025, 6:15 PM IST

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield is very popular and has created its dominance in the Indian two-wheeler market. The Classic 350 is one of the most selling models in its entire lineup and recently added a 650cc version of this bike. The RE Classic 350 comes equipped with a 349cc, single-cylinder engine which produces a power output of 20.2 bhp and a torque of 27 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox, and can achieve a top speed of 115 kmph.

Every month this model has good sales and is sold at a starting price of Rs 1.93 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. If you are someone looking for a cruiser bike, similar to the RE Classic 350, but with different looks, he or she can take a look at the top four below-mentioned motorcycles.

Honda CB350

This retro-classic in India is priced between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.18 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The Honda CB350 comes with a 348.66cc, single-cylinder engine, which generates a power output of 20.8 bhp and a torque of 29.4 Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a top speed of 125 kmph.

Honda CB350 (Image Credit: Honda BigWing)

Jawa 350

Jawa Motorcycles sells this bike in five variants, which starts at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jawa 350 features a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which produces a power output of 22.26 bhp and a torque of 28.1 Nm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and has a top speed of 125 kmph.

Jawa 350 (Image Credit: Jawa Motorcycles)

Harley-Davidson x440

In India, Harley-Davidson sells its motorcycles via Hero Motocorp outlets. The Harley-Davidson X440 is a modern-designed cruiser motorcycle which has a 440cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine, that produces a power output of 27 bhp and a torque of 38 Nm. It can achieve a top speed of 135 kmph. The X440 is available in three variants-- Denim (Base variant), Vivid (Mid Variant), and S (Top). It starts at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Harley Davidson X440 (Image Credit: Harley Davidson)

BSA Goldstar 650

Even though the bike has a powerful 650cc engine, the overall design of the motorcycle gives a retro vibe similar to the RE Classic 350. In India, the motorcycle starts at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 652cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine which produces a power output of 45.6 bhp and a torque of 55 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox, and has a top speed of 160 kmph.

BSA Goldstar 650 (Image Credit: BSA India)

