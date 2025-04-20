Best 5 Weather Apps Available In India, Prepare Yourself For This Monsoon Season

Hyderabad: Weather plays a significant role in our lives, as an unexpected rainfall or snowfall can disrupt our daily schedule. With the pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms lashing several parts of the country, it becomes necessary to be up-to-date on how the skies plan to behave on a given day.

Unlike in the past, when news was our only source of weather prediction, today we have a range of smartphone applications that can provide accurate, even hourly weather forecasts, helping us easily plan our week and wardrobe accordingly.

Will it rain on Monday? Grab a raincoat or an umbrella while going outside. Sunny weather outside? Better get kids and pets in from the outside. Will the cold increase on Sunday? Ready your sweaters and jackets. Sometimes our built-in weather app on our devices does not meet our needs. So here are some weather apps which we think will be a suitable alternative to the default weather apps present on your device. Note that these apps are useful, but be aware that they may collect and share your data, creating a risk to your privacy.

The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel is a go-to app for all weather-related queries. The app contains news videos broadcast from the Weather Channel. The stories in this app are mostly about weather, environment, and wildlife, but health and lifestyle news can also be found in the app. The app provides accurate weather details such as hourly temperature and rain chances throughout the day. It also contains a weather radar and several weather warnings in your area. It may collect, use and share your data in compliance with the app’s privacy policy. Notably, you can request your data to be deleted from the app.

The Weather Channel (Image Credit: Google Play Store)

The Weather Channel app is available for free download via the Google Play Store and the App Store. The free version will be filled with ads. To remove ads, you can subscribe for $1.99 per month or pay $9.99 for the whole year in advance. You can also subscribe to the premium version of the app for $4.99/ month or $29.99/ year.

AccuWeather

The main highlight of AccuWeather is that it provides its users with MinuteCast, which showcases a minute-by-minute precipitation forecast for the next two hours. It tells you when the rain will start and stop, and what the temperature will be at a certain time. The app provides weather details such as daily temperatures, weather conditions and future forecasts. The free version of the AccuWeather contains many features, but the paid version offers features such as an expert analysis of weather events, hyper-local, hyper-accurate, and more.

AccuWeather (Image Credit: Google Play Store)

You can download the free version of the AccuWeather app from the Google Play Store and the App Store. The Premium version of the app is available for free for seven days, and then you will have to pay either a monthly subscription of $1.99/ month or $12.99/ year. The Premium+ version will be available for free for the first seven days, then you will have to pay a monthly subscription of $3.99/ month or an annual subscription of $24.99.

WeatherBug

The WeatherBug app provides hyper-local conditions, forecasts and weather warnings. It provides detailed weather forecasts for specific locations, current weather conditions, and weather warnings. The main highlight of the app is that it provides real-time weather data and complete insights for outside activities under the ‘Outdoor Sports Index’, which rates the favourability of the weather conditions for outdoor activities on a scale of 1 to 10. Additionally, it offers features such as lightning strike alerts, hourly and 10-day forecasts and various map layers such as rain radar and severe storm risk.

Weather by WeatherBug (Image Credit: Google Play Store)

The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and the App Store in both free and premium versions. The free version of the WeatherBug allows users to access real-time forecasts and severe weather alerts, while the paid version gives access to ad-free viewing and more advanced functionalities. To experience the ad-free version of the app, you will have to pay a subscription of Rs 199/ month or an annual subscription of Rs 999.

Weather Underground

The Weather Underground offers hyper-local weather conditions, forecasts, radar imagery, and severe weather warnings. It provides real-time weather information via the internet, and offers detailed weather reports for major cities worldwide and also provides local weather reports for various websites and newspapers. Apart from basic forecasts, the Weather Underground comes with features such as historical weather data, climate change information, and community-driven weather observations.

Weather Underground (Image Credit: Google Play Store)

The Weather Underground is available for download on the Google Play Store and the App Store. You can go for an ad-free subscription plan of $9.99/ year.

the weather

The Mausam is an Indian weather forecast app developed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The app offers current weather conditions, forecasts, real-time weather updates, and severe weather alerts for different parts of India. It provides daily and hourly weather forecasts, 10-day weather forecasts, weather radar, and other meteorological data such as atmospheric pressure, visibility distance, relative humidity, and more.

Mausam (Image Credit: Google Play Store)

The Mausam app supports 12 Indian languages, including Punjabi, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Urdu, and Oriya. The app will support the English language as well. It is available for download on the Google Play Store and App Store and is free to use as it's a government app.