'Just Bengaluru Things': Man 'Porters' Himself To Office After Failing To Find Uber, Ola

Hyderabad: Bengaluru is notorious for its terrific traffic conditions during rush hours. People usually struggle to book cabs via ride-hailing apps like Ola and Uber due to long waiting lines. Amongst this, a commuter named Pathik came up with an unconventional solution of booking a ride on Porter to go to the office. The Porter is an app used for transporting goods from one place to another via bike, tempo, and other vehicles.

Pathik Ghugare a machine learning engineer working at Parspec shared an X post on February 6, claiming he had to porter himself to the office because he couldn't fetch a ride via Ola or Uber. The post quickly gained traction and received over 1 lakh views. Many X users praised Pathik for his unconventional solution for Bengaluru's terrific traffic. Several users expressed their views and opinions in a witty fashion.

One user commented that Porter only allows a maximum of 5 kg weight for parcel delivery two-wheeler. Another user said, "Don't give Zepto ideas bro". One user asked Ghugare whether the rider tied him up to the seat as they do with heavy parcels on two-wheelers. The comment was followed by another user who said, "Modern problems require modern solutions."

One user highlighted that the incident has already made its way to LinkedIn. "Just when I think people from Bangalore can't surprise me anymore, someone walks in and does something beyond my wildest imagination," the user said in LinkedIn post, mentioning that a guy delivered himself to his office using Porter because he couldn't find a cab on Ola or Uber. "Just Bangalore things," the user said.

This viral post was replied to by the logistics service provider, Porter itself stating, "Talk about a #BangaloreBrainwave! (glowing star emoji). When life gave you no Ola or Uber, you channelled your inner superhero and self-ported to work! (Man and Woman superhero emojis) Namma Bengaluru, we salute your creativity and problem-solving streak and kudos to you for sharing this wonderful adventure with us."

