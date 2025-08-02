ETV Bharat / technology

Battlefield 6 Gameplay, Multiplayer Modes, Features Revealed Ahead Of October 10 Launch: Prices, Pre-Orders

Battlefield 6 will come with new features and game modes. ( Image Credit: EA )

Hyderabad: Electronic Arts (EA) has revealed the multiplayer modes, maps, single-player campaign, and gameplay of its upcoming video game Battlefield 6. The event was livestreamed via the game's official YouTube channel. It will be released across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on October 10, 2025. Battlefield 6 will also have two open beta events in August ahead of launch, the game developer announced.

Battlefield 6: Multiplayer gameplay revealed

EA previewed Battlefield 6's multiplayer gameplay, which offered an extensive look at the maps, combat systems, and class system. The video game developer also showcased an extended multiplayer gameplay with Battlefield creators and shared a sneak peek of the game's single-player campaign.

The company also highlighted Battlefield 6's modern game settings, which were first revealed a week ago, when the game was announced with a cinematic trailer.

The first-person shooter game is set in 2027, where NATO has collapsed and a private militia, called Pax Armata, threatens global conflict.

Battlefield 6: Features

The upcoming game will include several new features alongside the existing ones in the current version. It will have the traditional class system, which was controversially abandoned in Battlefield 2042. EA mentions that players will have access to class systems, such as Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer. These classes will have specific gadgets, signature weapons, and dedicated training.