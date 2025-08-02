Battlefield 6 Gameplay, Multiplayer Modes, Features Revealed Ahead Of October 10 Launch: Prices, Pre-Orders

Hyderabad: Electronic Arts (EA) has revealed the multiplayer modes, maps, single-player campaign, and gameplay of its upcoming video game Battlefield 6. The event was livestreamed via the game's official YouTube channel. It will be released across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on October 10, 2025. Battlefield 6 will also have two open beta events in August ahead of launch, the game developer announced.
Battlefield 6: Multiplayer gameplay revealed
EA previewed Battlefield 6's multiplayer gameplay, which offered an extensive look at the maps, combat systems, and class system. The video game developer also showcased an extended multiplayer gameplay with Battlefield creators and shared a sneak peek of the game's single-player campaign.
The company also highlighted Battlefield 6's modern game settings, which were first revealed a week ago, when the game was announced with a cinematic trailer.
The first-person shooter game is set in 2027, where NATO has collapsed and a private militia, called Pax Armata, threatens global conflict.
Battlefield 6: Features
The upcoming game will include several new features alongside the existing ones in the current version. It will have the traditional class system, which was controversially abandoned in Battlefield 2042. EA mentions that players will have access to class systems, such as Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer. These classes will have specific gadgets, signature weapons, and dedicated training.
The new game will also have the Tactical Destruction feature, which will elevate the environmental destruction to strategic gameplay. This means that players can create new paths by destroying walls and floors, destroying buildings to expose enemies, using debris and rubble to create new cover, and more.
Other new features will include the Kinesthetic Combat System, which enhances movement and gunplay, adding more character mobility. The new Drag and Revive option will enable players to help and revive their downed teammates. Players will also be able to mount their weapons against surfaces such as walls, ledges, or barricades, which will provide a stable firing position that offers several tactical advantages.
Battlefield 6: Maps
Battlefield 6 will feature nine multiplayer maps, spread globally. It will include Siege of Cairo, Iberian Offensive, Liberation Peak, Empire State, Operation Firestorm, Saints Quarter, New Sobek City, Mirak Valley, and Manhattan Bridge.
The game will include multiplayer modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush. It will also feature FPS multiplayer modes, such as Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination, and fast-paced King of the Hill. EA has also confirmed a new mode called Escalation, in which two teams will fight to capture strategic control points.
Battlefield 6: Price, Editions
The upcoming Battlefield 6 will be available in a Standard and a Phantom Edition, which will include in-game skin, weapon packs, and other rewards.
The pre-orders for the game are live via EA's official website. The game is priced at $69.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Phantom Edition. In India, the Standard Edition of the game costs Rs 3,999, and the Phantom Edition is priced at Rs 5,999.