Bajaj Launched Bajaj 35 Series in India, With A Bigger Battery and Seat

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto Ltd. on Friday launched its 2025 Chetak 35 series in India starting at a price of Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The new Chetak 35 series comes with new features and a new platform. The 2025 Chetak 35 series will be available in 3 variants-- Chetak 3501, Chetak 3502, and Chetak 3503.

Let's dive deeper into the details of the newly launched Chetak 35 series.

2025 Chetak 35 Series: Price, Booking, and Delivery

The 2025 Chetak 35 series comes in 3 variants - 3501, 3502, and 3503. The new Chetak 3502 is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and the new Chetak 3501 is priced at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The prices of the Chetak 3503 are yet to be announced.

Customers can book their new Chetak 35 series online or via 200 authorised Bajaj dealerships across India.

2025 Chetak 35 Series: What's New?

The major update in the 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series is seen in the feature list, especially the top-spec 3501 variant. The 3501 model comes with a TFT touchscreen panel with smartphone connectivity, music control, integrated maps, geofencing, and more. The new Chetak 35 series retains the same retro design with subtle design tweaks and comes with new colour options.

Another major change is that the electric scooter gets a new frame with a new and bigger 3.5kWh battery pack which is claimed to have a range of 153 km on a single charge. The newly launched electric scooter gets 0-80 per cent charged within 3 hours with the help of a 950W charger. Moreover, the battery pack of the e-scooter is placed inside the floorboard area, making under-seat storage of 35 litres.

2025 Chetak 35 Series: Specifications and Features

The 2025 Chetak 35 series is powered by a 4.2kW electric motor which produces a power of 5.6 bhp. Notably, the new e-scooter is lighter than its previous model, helping it to reach a top speed of 73 kmph. It comes with 2 ride modes-- Eco and Sport.

For the Chetak 35 series, Bajaj has used more metal sheets around the battery pack for protection from external debris. It comes with a 725mm seat, 80mm longer than its previous models whereas the footboard also gets 25mm longer due to the placement of its battery pack in the floorboard.

Furthermore, the Chetak 35 series gets a new iFuse feature for its circuit safety and a new cooling layout for its electric motor and controllers.