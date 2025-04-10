Bad Weather Halts Amazon's Project Kuiper Launch: Everything To Know About Starlink Rival

Hyderabad: Amazon has scrubbed the Project Kuiper launch due to poor weather. The company was supposed to launch the first full batch of satellites as part of its Starlink satellite service rival plan aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Amazon has yet to announce a new launch window for the launch.

"Weather is observed and forecast NO GO for liftoff within the remaining launch window at Cape Canaveral this evening, according to Launch Weather Officer Brian Belson," ULA said in its live updates. "The stubborn cumulus clouds and persistent winds make liftoff not possible within the available window."

Project Kuiper launch

Amazon scheduled the launch of 27 satellites to the low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 450 kilometres aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The original launch window for the first full batch of satellites for Project Kuiper was set for April 10, 2025, between 4:30 AM and 6:30 AM IST. However, the company has scrubbed the rocket launch due to poor weather.

Amazon's Project Kuiper already lifted off two prototype satellites -- KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 -- in late 2023 aboard an Atlas V rocket, showcasing controlled manoeuvres in low-Earth orbit. It has arranged more than 80 launches to deploy the initial constellation via Arianespace, Blue Origin, SpaceX, and ULA, with each launch contributing dozens of satellites to the network. These contracts represent the biggest commercial procurement of launch capability ever.

The now-scrubbed KA-01 mission, originally scheduled for Wednesday (as per IST), marks the initial phase of that process. Project Kuiper aims to establish a network of 3,236 satellites in LEO by mid-2026 to compete with Starlink and provide high-speed low-latency satellite internet services, with operations expected to begin later this year.

The need for satellite internet

The world still has regions where people are struggling to get a decent internet connection as fiber optic cables and cellular towers can't reach every nook and cranny sometimes due to difficult terrains and at other times for low likelihood of return on investment. However, satellite-based internet connectivity doesn't face such problems and can provide internet connectivity to even the most remote places on Earth. With competitors like Starlink already dominating the industry, Amazon is preparing to enter the satellite internet space with the launch of Project Kuiper. The company aims to establish a network of over 3,000 satellites under the project to serve both residential and business customers.