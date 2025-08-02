Back To School | The Science Behind Sweating: Why It's Vital, And When It Becomes A Problem

Sweating is more than just a response to heat—it's a vital biological function that plays a key role in maintaining or regulating our body temperature and overall health. Sweat not only keeps your temperature in check but also helps remove small amounts of waste from the body.

Though we often think of sweat as something unpleasant, it is part of a complex yet smart system called thermoregulation, which helps the body stay within a healthy temperature range, typically between 97°F and 99°F (36.1°C to 37.2°C).

Sweating can be triggered by heat, exercise, or stress, and the sweat glands release sweat onto the skin’s surface. Problems arise when sweating becomes too much, interferes with daily life, and causes a foul smell or infection. Understanding how and why we sweat—or when it might signal something more serious—can help you stay healthy.

How sweating works

Explaining the mechanism behind sweating, physician Dr Prem Kala said that when your body temperature rises—whether due to exercise, blood pressure, high temperatures, or even emotional stress—a small region in your brain called the hypothalamus comes into action. This area acts as your body’s thermostat. It sends signals to activate eccrine sweat glands, which are found all over your body, and sends a message to release sweat and help cool you down. These glands release a watery sweat made mostly of water and salts onto the surface of your skin.

As this sweat begins to evaporate, it draws heat away from the body, cooling your skin and the tissues underneath, she further explains, adding that this natural cooling process is based on a scientific principle called the heat of vaporisation—it takes energy to turn liquid into vapour, and that energy comes from your body's heat. However, cooling down isn’t as simple as sweat just dripping off your body. For the process to work effectively, the sweat needs to evaporate. That’s why humidity can make you feel hotter—it slows down the evaporation, making your body less efficient at cooling itself.

What makes sweat smell

Sweat itself doesn’t usually smell; it’s the bacteria on the skin that cause body odour. As bacteria digest the sweat, they release smelly byproducts, such as fatty acids and ammonia, which cause the typical body odour.

Poor hygiene, tight clothing, certain foods, and hormonal changes are common factors that can increase sweating and intensify body odour. These factors don’t directly cause sweat to smell, but they contribute to the conditions that make body odour more noticeable. Antiperspirants reduce the amount of sweat.

Why staying hydrated matters

Dr Prem Kala said that sweating helps regulate body temperature, and it also causes the body to lose water, which is essential for every organ to function properly. If you don’t replace the fluids lost through sweating, you risk becoming dehydrated, which can lead to fatigue, dizziness, and more serious health issues. That’s why drinking enough water is crucial, especially in hot weather and during physical activity.

The role of emotions: Why you sweat when you're stressed

Sweating isn’t always triggered by heat. Consultant Clinical Neuropsychologist Dr Shubhanka said that when you’re stressed, scared, nervous, angry, or anxious, your body activates a different kind of response: the fight-flight reaction. This is an automatic survival mechanism inherited from our ancestors. It causes your body to release adrenaline and other stress hormones, which raise your heart rate, increase breathing and blood flow, tense your muscles—all preparing you to face or flee from danger.

This adrenaline surge also activates another type of sweat gland: the apocrine glands. These glands are found mainly in the armpits and groin, and they produce a thicker, oilier sweat compared to eccrine glands.

Eccrine vs apocrine glands: What’s the difference?

Eccrine glands : Found all over the body, they produce light, watery sweat made mostly of water and salt. This type helps cool the body.

: Found all over the body, they produce light, watery sweat made mostly of water and salt. This type helps cool the body. Apocrine glands: Found in limited areas like the armpits and groin, they release thicker sweat that contains proteins and fats.

When sweating becomes excessive

Sweating is normal and healthy—but for some people, it becomes excessive and difficult to manage. If you find yourself sweating a lot even when you're not hot or exercising, it could be a sign of a condition called hyperhidrosis, said Dr Prem Kala, adding that there are two types of hyperhidrosis:

Primary hyperhidrosis, caused by overactive sweat glands. It usually occurs without any clear underlying health issue and often runs in families.

caused by overactive sweat glands. It usually occurs without any clear underlying health issue and often runs in families. Secondary hyperhidrosis, caused by medical conditions like thyroid problems, diabetes, infections, certain types of cancer, and as a side effect of some medications.

When sweating becomes a problem

Dr Shubhanka explained that while sweating generally serves a useful purpose—like regulating body temperature—it can become disruptive or even harmful in certain situations. For example, excessive sweating without proper fluid intake can lead to dehydration, which affects how the body functions. Constant dampness on the skin may trigger irritation, rashes, or infections, turning an otherwise normal process into a health concern. Moreover, excessive sweating can interfere with daily life by making people feel self-conscious or anxious, particularly in social or professional settings. If you’re facing such challenges, it’s a good idea to speak with a doctor who can help identify the underlying cause and suggest suitable treatments.