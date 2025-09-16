ETV Bharat / technology

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Bengaluru: Understanding ocean salinity isn’t just trivia; it’s a window into Earth’s past, present, and future. The ocean is a giant saltwater reservoir. Salinity refers to the total amount of dissolved salts in ocean water, primarily sodium and chloride, and it varies geographically due to factors like evaporation, precipitation, freshwater input from rivers, and the melting and freezing of ice. On average, ocean water contains about 3.5 per cent salt— roughly 35 parts per thousand, which equals nearly 35 grams of dissolved salts in each litre.

Civil Engineer Anand Ramchandra, Director of Rotary Bengaluru Lake Rejuvenation, said that salinity is a key driver of ocean circulation, global climate, and marine biodiversity. It powers the thermohaline circulation—the “global conveyor belt” that distributes heat worldwide. Salinity is a natural, large-scale phenomenon shaped by climate and hydrology, beyond human control. Humans' role is limited to observing and measuring it, mainly through satellites and oceanographic instruments, to understand global patterns; even local manipulation of salinity remains technically infeasible.

Where the salt comes from

Unlike rivers and lakes that constantly flush out minerals, oceans are “closed” systems, and hence, salt accumulates over time. This makes them both a climate archive and a climate indicator, as changes in salinity reveal shifts in rainfall, evaporation, and ice melt.

Ocean salinity drives global climate and marine biodiversity through thermohaline circulation, acting as both a climate archive and indicator (Getty Images)

Rainwater, though it looks pure, is naturally slightly acidic because it absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to form a weak carbonic acid. When this mildly acidic rain falls on rocks and soil, it acts as a slow but persistent solvent, breaking down minerals over time. This weathering process releases a variety of dissolved ions from the rocks, mainly sodium, chloride, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Rivers and streams then act as conveyor belts, carrying these dissolved minerals into lakes and, ultimately, the oceans. Over millions of years, because the ocean is essentially a closed basin with limited outflow for salts, these ions accumulate, giving seawater its characteristic salinity.

Why oceans stay salty

Oceans act like giant bowls that have been collecting water for billions of years. When the sun heats the ocean, only the pure water turns into vapour and rises to form clouds; the salt stays behind. Rivers keep bringing in tiny amounts of dissolved minerals from land, but there’s no big outlet for these salts to escape. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this process has built up over millions of years, leaving today’s oceans with an average salinity of about 3.5 per cent.

Why seawater isn’t safe to drink

Never drink seawater unless it has been properly desalinated. Despite being “water,” its high salt content (3.5 per cent) disrupts the body’s fluid and electrolyte balance. Because human kidneys can only excrete urine that is less salty than seawater (around 2 per cent salt), drinking it forces your body to absorb more salt than it can eliminate.

Ramchandra added that even medical saline—used in intravenous fluids—contains just 9 grams of salt per litre, which isn’t safe for regular drinking. Ingesting seawater floods the bloodstream with sodium, forcing the body to use large amounts of freshwater to flush it out through the kidneys. Without enough fresh water, it pulls fluid from cells to dilute the salt concentration in the blood and causes dehydration, organ impairment, nausea, seizures, confusion, and potentially fatal salt poisoning.

Why most rivers and lakes are fresh

Most rivers stay fresh because they’re always getting new water from rain and runoff and are constantly flowing toward another river or the sea. This steady movement washes dissolved salts away before they can build up. Lakes that have outlet streams also release both water and salts downstream, which helps keep their water mostly fresh, explains the National Ocean Service.