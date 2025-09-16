Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet
Ocean salinity influences climate, marine life, and water availability. While desalination can turn salty ocean water into drinking water, it is currently not economically sustainable.
By Anubha Jain
Published : September 16, 2025 at 7:26 PM IST
Bengaluru: Understanding ocean salinity isn’t just trivia; it’s a window into Earth’s past, present, and future. The ocean is a giant saltwater reservoir. Salinity refers to the total amount of dissolved salts in ocean water, primarily sodium and chloride, and it varies geographically due to factors like evaporation, precipitation, freshwater input from rivers, and the melting and freezing of ice. On average, ocean water contains about 3.5 per cent salt— roughly 35 parts per thousand, which equals nearly 35 grams of dissolved salts in each litre.
Civil Engineer Anand Ramchandra, Director of Rotary Bengaluru Lake Rejuvenation, said that salinity is a key driver of ocean circulation, global climate, and marine biodiversity. It powers the thermohaline circulation—the “global conveyor belt” that distributes heat worldwide. Salinity is a natural, large-scale phenomenon shaped by climate and hydrology, beyond human control. Humans' role is limited to observing and measuring it, mainly through satellites and oceanographic instruments, to understand global patterns; even local manipulation of salinity remains technically infeasible.
Where the salt comes from
Unlike rivers and lakes that constantly flush out minerals, oceans are “closed” systems, and hence, salt accumulates over time. This makes them both a climate archive and a climate indicator, as changes in salinity reveal shifts in rainfall, evaporation, and ice melt.
Rainwater, though it looks pure, is naturally slightly acidic because it absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to form a weak carbonic acid. When this mildly acidic rain falls on rocks and soil, it acts as a slow but persistent solvent, breaking down minerals over time. This weathering process releases a variety of dissolved ions from the rocks, mainly sodium, chloride, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Rivers and streams then act as conveyor belts, carrying these dissolved minerals into lakes and, ultimately, the oceans. Over millions of years, because the ocean is essentially a closed basin with limited outflow for salts, these ions accumulate, giving seawater its characteristic salinity.
Why oceans stay salty
Oceans act like giant bowls that have been collecting water for billions of years. When the sun heats the ocean, only the pure water turns into vapour and rises to form clouds; the salt stays behind. Rivers keep bringing in tiny amounts of dissolved minerals from land, but there’s no big outlet for these salts to escape. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this process has built up over millions of years, leaving today’s oceans with an average salinity of about 3.5 per cent.
Why seawater isn’t safe to drink
Never drink seawater unless it has been properly desalinated. Despite being “water,” its high salt content (3.5 per cent) disrupts the body’s fluid and electrolyte balance. Because human kidneys can only excrete urine that is less salty than seawater (around 2 per cent salt), drinking it forces your body to absorb more salt than it can eliminate.
Ramchandra added that even medical saline—used in intravenous fluids—contains just 9 grams of salt per litre, which isn’t safe for regular drinking. Ingesting seawater floods the bloodstream with sodium, forcing the body to use large amounts of freshwater to flush it out through the kidneys. Without enough fresh water, it pulls fluid from cells to dilute the salt concentration in the blood and causes dehydration, organ impairment, nausea, seizures, confusion, and potentially fatal salt poisoning.
Why most rivers and lakes are fresh
Most rivers stay fresh because they’re always getting new water from rain and runoff and are constantly flowing toward another river or the sea. This steady movement washes dissolved salts away before they can build up. Lakes that have outlet streams also release both water and salts downstream, which helps keep their water mostly fresh, explains the National Ocean Service.
Exceptions are the salty lakes: Lakes with no outlet, such as the Dead Sea, Great Salt Lake, and the Caspian Sea, become very salty because water can leave only through evaporation. As the water evaporates, the salts stay behind, so over time these lakes build up salt just like the ocean, but on a smaller scale.
Hypersaline Wonders Around the World
- Dead Sea (Asia): Lying between Jordan and Israel, the Dead Sea is one of the saltiest bodies of water on Earth, with a salinity of about 34 per cent, almost ten times saltier than the ocean. Its extreme salt content makes people float easily on the surface, but also makes it almost impossible for most plants and animals to survive there.
- Lonar Lake (India): Located in Maharashtra, Lonar Lake is a saline, soda (alkaline) crater lake formed by a meteorite impact. It's a rare hyper-velocity impact structure in basaltic rock, now recognised as a National Geo-heritage Monument and a Ramsar site.
- Sambhar Salt Lake (India): India’s largest inland saltwater lake is highly saline. Located in Rajasthan, Sambhar Lake supports large-scale salt production and attracts thousands of migratory birds such as flamingos.
- Lake Assal (Djibouti): The world’s saltiest lake and a UNESCO World Heritage site, Lake Assal, with salinity often over 34–40 per cent, lies below sea level in the Afar Depression and is an important site for salt extraction.
Turning seawater into freshwater and desalination challenges
If fresh water is needed, desalination can provide it, but it’s expensive. Salt ions in seawater are tightly bound, so removing them takes a lot of energy. Even in the best conditions, producing one cubic metre of fresh water from seawater needs about 1.1 kWh of power, and in practice, most plants use 3–10 kWh per cubic metre, according to Biology Insights. This heavy energy demand accounts for 35–60 per cent of operating costs, and the high-tech equipment required also makes construction costly.
Ramchandra said that desalination is often promoted as a fix for global water scarcity, but its real impact is limited. Around 18,000 plants worldwide supply only about 1 per cent of global drinking water. The main barrier is its high energy demand, as separating salt from seawater is inherently energy-intensive. Two main techniques are employed for this:
- Thermal distillation - evaporating and condensing seawater
- Reverse osmosis - forcing seawater through semi-permeable membranes under high pressure
Both techniques are effective but costly, consume large amounts of energy, and produce concentrated brine that’s expensive to dispose of and is harmful to marine ecosystems.
Desalinated water also requires remineralisation to be fit for consumption, further adding to costs. As a result, desalination is typically a last-resort option in arid coastal regions or islands where freshwater alternatives are scarce.
Additionally, electrodialysis and capacitive deionisation use electric fields to remove dissolved ions, making them especially effective for lowering the salinity of brackish water rather than full-strength seawater. Hybrid systems and solar desalination approaches, such as coupling reverse osmosis with renewable energy or using solar stills, offer small-scale, off-grid solutions for reducing salinity in water where conventional desalination is impractical.
To protect ecosystems and groundwater, emphasis should be placed on buffer zones and sound management practices. While the ocean’s overall salinity cannot realistically be changed, its local impacts can be mitigated. Emphasising wastewater recycling, which is emerging as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to desalination, Ramchandra noted that it requires far less energy and infrastructure, with a smaller environmental footprint.
Modern treatment technologies can purify water to high standards for both potable and non-potable uses, while producing valuable by-products such as biosolids for agriculture and treated greywater for industrial use. As climate change and population growth intensify freshwater scarcity, investing in recycling infrastructure offers a scalable, reliable, and affordable water-management solution, he added.
How ocean salinity affects marine life
According to a study published in PubMed Centre, salinity that is too high or too low can stop a species from living in an area, change its behaviour or make it harder to reproduce, affecting its survival and spread. Scientists use sea-surface salinity data to understand where species can thrive and to plan conservation efforts.
Sudden changes in salt levels, especially very low salinity caused by floods, can seriously damage marine ecosystems. They can slow coral growth, prevent seagrass from flowering, and harm crabs, shellfish, sponges, fish, and other reef animals—upsetting the balance of the whole community.
Salt also helps many estuary animals build calcium-carbonate shells; species like mussels and oysters usually grow shells faster in higher salinity, though water acidity also plays a role. In India, mangroves are naturally adapted to salty, waterlogged soils. They not only support a wide range of marine and coastal life but also protect the shore from saltwater intrusion, storms, and erosion.
Ocean salinity reminds us of nature’s scale and limits, while wastewater recycling shows how innovation can work within them. By prioritising wastewater recycling, conservation, and renewable energy, societies can secure water for people and ecosystems without compounding the planet’s stresses.