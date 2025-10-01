ETV Bharat / technology

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Bengaluru: Lightning is a sudden, natural phenomenon involving a gigantic high-voltage discharge of electricity within a storm cloud, between clouds, or between a cloud and the ground. It occurs naturally in the atmosphere during thunderstorms, volcanic eruptions, and other high-energy events when opposite charges build up inside a cloud. Light, positively charged ice crystals are carried to the top of the cloud, while heavier, negatively charged particles stay near the bottom. This charge separation creates a strong electric field. When the field becomes too strong for the air to resist, electricity jumps between the charged areas (or between cloud and ground), producing the bright flash we see as lightning.

A single stroke of lightning can heat the air around it to 30,000°C (54,000°F). The intense heat produced by the discharge causes the surrounding air to expand explosively, generating a shock wave that we hear as thunder. Thunder and lightning occur at roughly the same time, although we see the flash of lightning before we hear the thunder. This is because light travels much faster than sound.

According to the National Severe Storms Laboratory, lightning can occur between opposite charges within the thunderstorm cloud (intra-cloud lightning) or between opposite charges in the cloud and on the ground (cloud-to-ground lightning).

Types of lightning

Cloud-to-ground (CG) lightning is an electrical discharge between a thundercloud and the ground, terminating on a physical object and measurable by ground instruments. Of the three main lightning types, CG lightning poses the greatest danger to life as it directly strikes the ground. It can be negative or positive, depending on the direction of current flow. Most strikes are negative, with electrons moving downward and conventional current upward. In positive CG flashes—the rarer kind, accounting for 5-10 per cent of strikes—electrons flow upward while positive charge moves downward to the ground.

It is not possible to accurately predict the timing of lightning strikes (Getty Images)

Cloud-to-cloud (CC) and intra-cloud (IC) lightning discharges can also occur within or between clouds without contacting the ground. Sometimes seen as a bright flash stretching from one cloud to another. When the discharge happens between two separate clouds, it is called cloud-to-cloud (CC) or inter-cloud lightning. When it takes place between regions of differing electric potential within a single cloud, it is known as intra-cloud (IC) lightning. IC lightning is the most common type of lightning and often appears as bright flickers within a cloud.

Cloud-to-Air (CA) lightning is a discharge from a cloud to the surrounding air where opposite charge exists, but no other cloud or ground contact is made.

Ball lightning is an unusual and poorly understood form of lightning that can occur during thunderstorms, according to UCAR, Centre for Science Education. Also called globe lightning, it appears as a small, glowing, floating sphere that may last for several seconds. Although rare, it has been observed often enough for scientists to consider it a real phenomenon. One leading theory is that it may result from a cloud-to-ground lightning strike triggering a chemical reaction between oxygen in the air and elements in the ground.

Lightning is a sudden, natural phenomenon that involves a gigantic high-voltage discharge of electricity (Getty Images)

When asked what makes lightning strike, Professor Arun Mangalam from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, said, “Traditionally, lightning is explained as the result of static charge separation within a thundercloud. Collisions between water droplets and ice crystals create positive and negative regions. When the voltage difference becomes large enough—around 3 kV per millimetre under standard conditions— the insulating property of air breaks down and a lightning bolt is discharged.”

How thunderstorms form

Professor Mangalam explained that when sparks connect oppositely charged regions, the surrounding air heats and expands rapidly, then cools and contracts. This sudden change produces the shock wave we hear as thunder. Lightning can reach temperatures of about 30,000 K, and thunder travels roughly at the speed of sound—343 m/s at 20 °C—illustrating the immense power involved.