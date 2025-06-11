ETV Bharat / technology

Axiom-4 Mission Carrying Shubhanshu Shukla Put Off Due To Technical Glitch

New Delhi: Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others, has been put off for the time being as engineers sought more time to repair a leak in SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket.

SpaceX announced that it was "standing down" from the Falcon-9 launch of the Axiom-4 mission to allow repairs of the liquid oxygen leak identified during the post-static booster inspections.

"Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections," SpaceX said in a post on X. "Once complete – and pending Range availability – we will share a new launch date," SpaceX said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also confirmed that 'the launch of Axiom 04, slated for 11th June 2025 for sending the first Indian Gaganyatri to ISS, is postponed'. "As part of launch vehicle preparation to validate the performance of booster stage of Falcon 9 launch vehicle, seven-second of hot test was carried out on the launch pad. It is understood that LOX leakage was detected in the propulsion bay during the test," Dr.V.Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, said in a post on X.