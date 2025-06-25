ETV Bharat / technology

Weather 90% Favourable: SpaceX Ahead Of Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 Mission Launch Today

New Delhi: After multiple delays, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others are all set to travel to the International Space Station on Wednesday, with SpaceX announcing that the weather was 90 per cent favourable for lift-off.

"All systems are looking good for Wednesday’s launch of @Axiom_Space’s Axe-4 mission to the @Space_Station and weather is 90% favourable for liftoff," SpaceX, which is providing transport for the space mission, said in a post on X.

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are now targeting 12.01 PM (IST), Wednesday, June 25, for launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 4, NASA said.

The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket. The targeted docking time is approximately 4.30 pm IST on Thursday, June 26, NASA said in a statement.

Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command the commercial mission, while ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as pilot.