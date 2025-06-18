Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 Mission Launch Delayed Once Again; NASA Cites Repairs At ISS

Hyderabad: NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX have once again postponed the launch of Axiom Mission 4. The manned space mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been pushed to Sunday, June 22, 2025, which was earlier slated to be launched on Thursday, June 19, 2025, tomorrow.

In a blog post, Axiom Space mentioned that this rescheduled launch date will provide NASA ample time to evaluate space station operations after recent repair work in the aft (back) section of the ISS’s Zvezda service module.

The Axiom Mission 4 is the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS, which will carry a four-member crew to space. The crew members consist of Peggy Whitson (U.S), Shubhanshu Shukla (India), Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary). Mrs Whitson, who was a former NASA astronaut and is the director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command the commercial mission. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as the pilot for the mission. Meanwhile, astronauts Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary will act as mission specialists for the space mission.

New launch date and timing

The Axiom Mission 4, which has now been rescheduled to Sunday, June 22, 2025, will take off to ISS from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A), located at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The space mission is slated to be carried out by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 spacecraft at 3:42 AM ET (1:12 PM IST). The official announcement from SpaceX also mentioned that there is a backup launch available on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 3:20 AM ET (12:50 PM IST), if the slated launch fails or gets rescheduled.

Axiom Mission 4: Why is this done?

The space mission will be a 14-day space expedition, where the crew members will conduct experiments on food and space nutrition. These space experiments are developed in collaboration with ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from NASA.

These experiments are aimed at enhancing the understanding of sustainable life-support systems, which are crucial for potential long-duration space expeditions. It will also study the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae, which are a nutrient-rich, high-potential food source for future space missions. These experiments will analyse the key growth parameters and also examine transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic changes in different algal species in space compared to their behaviour on Earth.