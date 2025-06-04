Axiom-4 Mission Carrying Indian Astronaut Shukla To ISS Postponed To June 10

New Delhi: Axiom Space's mission to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others, has been postponed to June 10 at 5:52 pm IST, onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
The announcement was made during a virtual press conference with the Axiom-4 mission crew members, who are currently in quarantine before their travel to the ISS. The spaceflight was originally scheduled for May 29 and then rescheduled to June 8.
In a pre-flight press conference, the Axiom-4 crew comprising Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Mission Pilot Shukla and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, unveiled a zero gravity indicator called ‘Joy’ – a swan which has different cultural references in each of the participating nations in the mission.
"I call upon every 'Bharatvasi' to join us, participate, engage and dream boldly about the future," Shukla said in the virtual press conference from the launch centre in Florida, US. Shukla will be the second Indian to travel to space, four decades after Rakesh Sharma's iconic spaceflight onboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with the Axiom-4 crew during their 14-day stay at the ISS. "We will have one with an Indian VVIP," Shukla said to a question on interaction with the prime minister from space. He said the Ax-4 crew will interact with school students, educators and members of the Indian space industry.
"I carry not just technical equipment but the hopes and dreams of 1.4 billion Indians. In many ways, I see myself as a bridge between Earth and space," the Lucknow-born said. The Indian astronaut will be carrying artefacts designed by the National Institute of Design, symbolising India's creativity and innovation to the ISS.
Shukla said he will also be carrying a special memento on his space flight for his mentor Rakesh Sharma, who undertook space travel in 1984 as part of the Russian mission. He said the special memento would be revealed once he returns from the Axiom-4 mission and meets Sharma, who has guided him throughout the training period.
Shukla said he hoped that his travel to space would generate curiosity among the young minds, who were key for India’s ambitious plans for space exploration. "I will be speaking with educators, the members of the space industry, and students – sharing not just experiences, but inspiration. If even a young member is moved to explore the cosmos just because of this mission, we will have already succeeded," he said.
"I hope to ignite curiosity and excitement in young minds, to let them know that space is not a distant dream, but a future they can shape," he said.
"For the people of India: This mission is a milestone and I request India to pray for the success of the mission. Even stars are attainable, Jai Hind," Shukla said in brief remarks in Hindi. Shukla said he would be carrying Indian delicacies such as mango nectar, moong dal halwa and carrot halwa on the space flight.
On the Indian cultural reference to swan – the zero gravity indicator, Shukla said the bird was the vehicle of goddess Saraswati symbolising wisdom, learning and purity. "It is said to have the rare ability to separate milk from water -- a symbolism that is a powerful reminder of discernment in the age of distraction. To carry this symbol is to carry the essence of the mission -- pursuit of knowledge, clarity of purpose and grace under pressure," Shukla said.
Once docked, the astronauts plan to spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting science, outreach, and commercial activities. The Axiom-4 astronauts will perform around 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries during their 14-day stay at the ISS.
Shukla is set to conduct exclusive food and nutrition-related experiments developed under a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from NASA.