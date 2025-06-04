ETV Bharat / technology

Axiom-4 Mission Carrying Indian Astronaut Shukla To ISS Postponed To June 10

New Delhi: Axiom Space's mission to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others, has been postponed to June 10 at 5:52 pm IST, onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

The announcement was made during a virtual press conference with the Axiom-4 mission crew members, who are currently in quarantine before their travel to the ISS. The spaceflight was originally scheduled for May 29 and then rescheduled to June 8.

In a pre-flight press conference, the Axiom-4 crew comprising Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Mission Pilot Shukla and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, unveiled a zero gravity indicator called ‘Joy’ – a swan which has different cultural references in each of the participating nations in the mission.

"I call upon every 'Bharatvasi' to join us, participate, engage and dream boldly about the future," Shukla said in the virtual press conference from the launch centre in Florida, US. Shukla will be the second Indian to travel to space, four decades after Rakesh Sharma's iconic spaceflight onboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with the Axiom-4 crew during their 14-day stay at the ISS. "We will have one with an Indian VVIP," Shukla said to a question on interaction with the prime minister from space. He said the Ax-4 crew will interact with school students, educators and members of the Indian space industry.

"I carry not just technical equipment but the hopes and dreams of 1.4 billion Indians. In many ways, I see myself as a bridge between Earth and space," the Lucknow-born said. The Indian astronaut will be carrying artefacts designed by the National Institute of Design, symbolising India's creativity and innovation to the ISS.

Shukla said he will also be carrying a special memento on his space flight for his mentor Rakesh Sharma, who undertook space travel in 1984 as part of the Russian mission. He said the special memento would be revealed once he returns from the Axiom-4 mission and meets Sharma, who has guided him throughout the training period.