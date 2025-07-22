Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora To Add 3rd-Person Perspective, New Game+ Mode: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is getting a new update, bringing two of the most "highly requested features' from the community, including a third-person perspective (TPP) mode and New Game+ mode. The new version will be launched on December 5 as a free update, just ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19, 2025.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is currently available at a discount across available platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect. Let's take a detailed look at both the changes coming to the Avatar game.

Third Person Perspective

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora released as a first-person perspective title, allowing players to witness the alien world of Pandora in all its glory. However, users have been asking for a third-person perspective for the longest time, with Ubisoft finally delivering on the request. With the new TPP mode, players can experience Pandora from a whole new perspective—at the push of a button, bringing a new sense of scale, freedom, and immersion. Massive Entertainment has reworked animations, controls, audio, and camera systems to make the experience feel seamless and intuitive.

New Game+

The new update also introduces New Game+, allowing players to replay the story while keeping their inventory and skills. This mode allows players to face tougher enemies and unlocks a brand-new skill tree with more powerful gear. For seasoned players, the New Game+ aims to serve as a fresh challenge.

“We’ve always envisioned Avatar Frontiers of Pandora as a living world that evolves with our players,” said Omar Bouali, Creative Director at Massive Entertainment. “This update is a celebration of our community’s passion, and we’re thankful to our players for their support—it means the world to our team.”

Previously, Avayar: Frontiers of Pandora added two story packs as part of the game's continued post-launch support. The Sky Breaker story mode allowed players to join the great Na’vi games and witness the zakru migration. Meanwhile, the Secrets of the Spires story introduced a mountainous region designed to elevate the thrill of banshee flying. The game also received several quality-of-life updates, including a revamped Hunter’s Guide, smoother 40 FPS mode, and rebalanced combat.