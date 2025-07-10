ETV Bharat / technology

Auroville Foundation IIT Madras Advance Sustainability Campus To Come Up

New Delhi: The Auroville Foundation and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) are moving forward with their landmark collaboration to establish the "Auroville Foundation - IIT Madras Sustainability Campus" following extensive discussions and approvals from the Governing Body (GB) and Ministry of Education.

According to a press release, the initiative, aligned with the G20 leaders' declaration on sustainable development from September 2023 in New Delhi, has received comprehensive institutional backing. "The original draft Memorandum of Understanding was approved by the GB, and the Ministry of Education has granted approval for the lease of land to IIT Madras," it said.

Enhanced Collaboration Structure

According to the release, to strengthen the project's execution capabilities, IIT Madras has proposed involving the IITM Incubation Cell. "This strategic enhancement has led to the development of a dual MoU framework. The first MoU establishes institutional collaboration between IIT Madras and Auroville Foundation and the second one creates a tripartite agreement among IIT Madras, Auroville Foundation, and IITM Incubation Cell for project execution," it added.

The IITMIC has been designated as the executing agency for IIT Madras in this collaborative effort. The involvement of the Ministry of Education in the termination clause is expected to strengthen cooperation between the institutions and provide additional institutional stability to the long-term partnership.

