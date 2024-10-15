Aurora Illuminates Leh Skies Capturing Attention Of Locals And Scientists Alike

Ladakh: A beautiful aurora recently lit up the skies over Ladakh, capturing the attention of locals and scientists alike. According to astrophysicist Dorje Angchuk, this stunning natural phenomenon is not as rare in the region as many may think. Historically, auroras have been visible in Ladakh, but due to a lack of interest and awareness, they often went unnoticed. With growing interest in astronomy and more eyes on the sky, these mesmerising displays are now gaining the recognition they deserve.

Dorje Angchuk, engineer in-charge of the Indian Astronomical Observatory, Hanle, Ladakh, explains, “Auroras are not rare for Ladakh. Historical records even mention sightings as far south as Mumbai. However, due to a lack of awareness and interest, we haven't noticed them much in this region. The cold climate also plays a role, as many Ladakhis stay indoors during the night, unlike in South India, where longer nights encourage more outdoor observations. The unpredictable nature of auroras makes them difficult to anticipate."

He further says, "It is closely linked to solar activity. With the beginning of Solar Cycle 25, there is a higher likelihood of increased solar heat and more sunspots. This can trigger reactions, such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which release bursts of solar material into space. Many satellites and telescopes track these CME events, especially when they are directed toward Earth. When these solar particles interact with the Earth's magnetic field, the chances of Auroras increase significantly, making sightings more likely during periods of heightened solar activity."

"In the past two years, we captured the aurora in Ladakh four times on camera. One of these sightings, in May, was documented by photographers, and we have even published a paper on it. Although Auroras occurred in the region before, they went unnoticed due to a lack of attention. Two years ago, we installed an all-sky camera that operates both during the day and night, and it captured an aurora sighting last May,” added Dorje Angchuk.

Discussing the conditions that made the recent aurora sighting in Ladakh possible, Dorje Angchuk explains, “Ladakh offers excellent visibility due to its clear skies, free from air aerosols and smoke pollution, creating ideal conditions for observations. Auroras are usually seen in northern latitudes, such as Scandinavia, northern Canada and parts of North America. However, Ladakh’s high altitude, above 3,000 to 4,000 metres, provides a clear vantage point, making auroras easier to spot here.

He further says, “Additionally, the atmospheric conditions at this altitude are highly favourable sightings. While auroras can often be seen in Ladakh, we expect them to be more frequent in 2024-2025, due to increased solar activity during this phase of the 11-year solar cycle. After that, as sunspots decrease and colder conditions set in, the chances of aurora sightings will decline."

Describing the colour intensity of the aurora observed in Ladakh, he explains, “In Ladakh, being at a lower latitude, we primarily see the reddish part of the aurora, which occurs around 150 miles above the Earth. Initially, I thought we might be seeing airglow, but I questioned whether our eyes could truly resolve it. The aurora I observed had a pinkish hue, and I wondered if our eyes could distinguish it in the night sky. Nonetheless, the reddish tint was visible.”

Speaking about the potential for promoting astro-tourism in Ladakh, Dorje Angchuk says, "There’s no doubt that aurora sightings can boost astro-tourism in Ladakh. People often spend more money to see auroras abroad, but now we have the opportunity to witness them right here in India. While it’s still difficult to predict exactly when an aurora will occur, current technology allows us to forecast it about an hour or half an hour in advance. In the future, advancements will likely improve this. Even as a research institute, we can only predict auroras a day ahead, and we can’t determine how long they will last. The most recent sighting, for example, lasted from midnight until early morning, with the peak intensity expected around dawn. We were eagerly waiting for that moment."

He further shared, “For a long time, we've been planning to set up a solar telescope at Merak, near Pangong in eastern Ladakh. This telescope will help us predict space weather by observing solar activity, such as sunspots and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Studying the sun is crucial because, as a star, it holds valuable insights into the universe and even ourselves. Our parent department has many experts dedicated to researching these phenomena, and they regularly publish their findings in scientific journals."

In his message, he says, “There will be much greater awareness about why aurora sightings happen in Ladakh, the significance of our latitude, how auroras are formed, and where they can be observed. With this awareness, people will be able to better understand and appreciate these phenomena."