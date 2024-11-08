ATMOS 2024: The 3-Day Tech Fiesta at BITS Pilani - Hyderabad Campus Kicks Off Today

Hyderabad: The annual ATMOS event at BITS Pilani kicks off on November 8. The 2024 edition promises to captivate the youth with a variety of activities for three days. The event will feature intellectually stimulating competitions such as Robot Wars, Drone Racing, and the Hackathon, alongside exciting contests like the Tech Expo, Innovations, Racing, and Quiz.

Scheduled to take place from November 8 to November 10, the ATMOS event will take place at the Hyderabad campus of the Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani. Students will demonstrate their diverse skills at this event, which has been organised by students since its inception in 2012.

One of the highlights this year will be Robot Wars, featuring over 20 robots created by students from various colleges nationwide. Drone Racing will also be a major attraction, with professional FPV drivers participating. This event has been a crowd favourite since it first launched three years ago.

Another exciting competition is ATV racing, where students will race vehicles they have built themselves as part of the Auto Expo and Time Attack Race. Ten ATV teams from across the country will compete in the event. There will also be a hackathon that will showcase students' coding skills, attracting thousands of participants from colleges worldwide.

The Tech Expo will feature over 100 student projects, including innovations in AI, robotics, and software development. More than 5,000 students will present their innovative projects at ATMOS-2024. The organisers are offering prize money for all competitions, and some projects will be sent to industries for further development.

ATMOS will also include technical contests, music workshops, crime scene investigations, trading competitions, game rooms, and paper presentations. There will also be celebrity meet-ups and music concerts. The event aims to provide students and visitors with modern technology-based knowledge and various forms of entertainment over three days. ETV Telangana is the media partner, and ETV Bharat is the digital partner for ATMOS 2024.