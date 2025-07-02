Ather Rizta S Gets A Range Bump With Larger 3.7 kWh Battery: Price, Specifications, Features, More

Hyderabad: Ather has launched a new variant of the family-focused Rizta electric scooter. The new Rizta S from the Bengaluru-based Indian electric two-wheeler company features a large 3.7 kWh battery, claiming to deliver an IDC range of 159 kilometres.

Earlier, the Rizta S came with only a smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack and an IDC range of 123 km, whereas the top-spec Rizta Z offered two battery options—2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh for 123 km and 159 km range. Now, Rizta S also features the larger battery, allowing customers to opt for the base model with a longer range without having to opt for the top-spec Rizta Z.

With the introduction of the new Rizta S variant, the family-friendly scooter range from Ather now has a total of four models, which are as follows:

Model Battery IDC Range Rizta S 2.9 kWh 123 km Rizta S (New) 3.7 kWh 159 km Rizta Z 2.9 kWh 123 km Rizta Z 3.7 kWh 159 km

Ather Rizta S - 3.7 kWh: Price in India

The Rizta S - 3.7 kWh is priced at Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom) in Delhi. It is not only cheaper than the top-end Rizta Z with the same battery, but also costs less than the Rizta Z with a smaller battery pack.

Bookings for the new S trim are now open through Ather Energy's website and the company's showroom network. Deliveries are scheduled to begin later this month.

Ather Rizta S - 3.7 kWh: Specifications, Features

Notably, the Ather Rizta S only comes with a larger battery and extended range and does not include any other enhancements over the previously available version. However, the bigger battery also adds the Ather Duo charger, which claims to fully charge the scooter from zero to 100 per cent in 5 hours and 45 minutes, the same as the Z trim. The standard portable charger continues to take 8 hours and 30 minutes to charge the battery.

While all the variants of Ather Rizta come with a peak power of 4.3 kW, peak torque of 22 Nm, a top speed of 80 kmph, and a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 4.7 seconds, the S trim lacks certain features available with the Z trim.

The new Ather Rizta S retains the 7-inch DeepView LCD screen, with the dashboard drawing power from a Cortex Series processor paired to 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The scooter comes with auto hold, emergency stop signal, turn-by-turn navigation, IP66 certification, and Ather’s fall-safe feature. The e-scooter’s 34-litre underseat storage remains unchanged, which can fit two open-face helmets.

As previously mentioned, the Rizta S - 3.7 kWh delivers an IDC range of 159 km and offers access to Ather Grid’s 3900 fast charging points across the country. This variant also comes with the brand’s Eight70 battery warranty program, eligible for 8 years or 70,000 km. This can be added with the Pro Pack and the Over-The-Air updates.