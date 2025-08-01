ETV Bharat / technology

Ather 450S 3.7 kWh Variant Launched In India: Price, Features, Range, Top Speed

Hyderabad: Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has introduced a new variant for the Ather 450S electric scooter with a 3.7 kWh battery. It is positioned between the ongoing Ather 450S 2.9 kWh battery variant and the Ather 450X. The new variant is targeted at users who seek an extended range without opting for the more expensive Ather 450X.

The new Ather 450S 3.7 kWh battery variant features a 5.4 kW electric motor, a 7-inch touchscreen display, navigation, safety alerts, and more. The electric scooter takes approximately 4.5 hours to charge. It comes with four ride modes and reaches 40kmph in 3.9 seconds.

Ather 450S 3.7 kWh: Price, availability

The new variant of the 450S is priced at Rs 1,45,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It will be available for purchase at Ather's retail outlets and online portal. The deliveries of the Ather 450S 3.7kWh battery variant will commence in August 2025.

Customers can opt for an optional 'Eight70' warranty, which ensures the battery health of the electric scooter stays above 70 per cent for the specified period. Under this warranty, the customer is offered an add-on for five years or 60,000 km (whichever comes first) with AtherStack Pro or an eight-year/ 80,000 km warranty with AtherStack Pro+.