Ather 450S 3.7 kWh Variant Launched In India: Price, Features, Range, Top Speed

Hyderabad: Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has introduced a new variant for the Ather 450S electric scooter with a 3.7 kWh battery. It is positioned between the ongoing Ather 450S 2.9 kWh battery variant and the Ather 450X. The new variant is targeted at users who seek an extended range without opting for the more expensive Ather 450X.
The new Ather 450S 3.7 kWh battery variant features a 5.4 kW electric motor, a 7-inch touchscreen display, navigation, safety alerts, and more. The electric scooter takes approximately 4.5 hours to charge. It comes with four ride modes and reaches 40kmph in 3.9 seconds.
Ather 450S 3.7 kWh: Price, availability
The new variant of the 450S is priced at Rs 1,45,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It will be available for purchase at Ather's retail outlets and online portal. The deliveries of the Ather 450S 3.7kWh battery variant will commence in August 2025.
Customers can opt for an optional 'Eight70' warranty, which ensures the battery health of the electric scooter stays above 70 per cent for the specified period. Under this warranty, the customer is offered an add-on for five years or 60,000 km (whichever comes first) with AtherStack Pro or an eight-year/ 80,000 km warranty with AtherStack Pro+.
Ather 450S 3.7 kWh: Features
The electric scooter comes equipped with a 7-inch DeepView touchscreen, Bluetooth support, navigation, OTA updates, and more. In terms of safety, it features AutoHold, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal, theft/tow alerts, and more. Alexa integration and other connected services are part of the AtherStack Pro package.
Ather 450S 3.7 kWh: Battery, range, and specifications
The new Ather 450S features a 3.7 kWh battery, which takes a charging time of 4 hours and 30 minutes using Ather's home charging setup to charge from 0 to 80 per cent. The electric scooter comes with an IDC certified range of 161 km on a single full charge.
It continues to be powered by the 5.4 kW electric motor that produces a torque of 22 Nm. The new electric scooter accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph. It comes with four ride modes: Smart, Eco, Ride, and Sport.
|Ather 450S 3.7 kWh variant at a glance
|Display
|7-inch DeepView touchscreen
|Safety Features
|AutoHold, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal, Theft/Tow Alerts
|Battery Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|Charging Time (0–80%)
|4 hours 30 minutes (Ather home charging setup)
|Range
|161 km IDC certified
|Motor Power
|5.4 kW electric motor
|Torque
|22 Nm
|Acceleration
|0–40 kmph in 3.9 seconds
|Top Speed
|90 kmph
|Ride Modes
|Smart, Eco, Ride, Sport