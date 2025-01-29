ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra Set To Launch On Feb 6, Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Hyderabad: Asus has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra smartphone. The device will be launched globally on February 6, 2025. The company has also shared a teaser via its official social media accounts, showcasing a glimpse of the phone's front design.

As per the official teaser shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will look similar to its predecessor Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra, but sport thinner bezels. The teaser also suggests the presence of a punch-hole front-facing camera that could be stacked at the top-front centre.

Furthermore, the post suggests that Asus might add some new features to the Zenfone 12 Ultra. The post says "Coming Soon" with the letter 'O' being highlighted as a circular camera lens. This indicates an enhanced back camera setup or a new set of camera modules. We will have to wait for the company to share more details to get a clear picture of the new device and its specifications.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: Leaked specifications and features

A few days ago, the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra was spotted on the Geekbench. The listing shows the device with 16GB of RAM and running ZenUI based on Android 15. The device could possibly come with an Adreno 830 GPU for graphics and draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The upcoming Asus smartphone could possibly feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, a 5,800mAh battery, and a triple camera setup on the back. The phone is expected to sport a 50MP primary camera, paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro sensor. It might possess a 32MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.

Moreover, the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is expected to be priced a bit costlier compared to its predecessor. The Zenfone 11 Ultra is priced at $749.85 (around Rs 64,865) and $1,149 (around Rs 99,394) for the 256GB and 512GB storage models, respectively.