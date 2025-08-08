Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review: Power Meets Portability

Hyderabad: Laptops today cater to a wide range of needs, whether it's raw power for gaming, immersive visuals and audio for entertainment, or sleek portability for productivity on the move. Only a select few manage to strike the perfect balance across all fronts, and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) stands out as one of those rare all-rounders.

It retains a similar visual similarity with the 2024 G14, but comes with upgraded insides, built on AMD Ryzen AI Strix Point hardware with Nvidia Blackwell RTX 5000 graphics and up to an RTX 5080, coupled with an improved cooling system. Priced at Rs 2,79,990, our review unit (GA403WR) comes with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB storage. The complete specification sheet is given below:

Category Specification Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (2.0GHz, up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, 24 threads, 36MB Cache) Neural Processor AMD XDNA NPU up to 50 TOPS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, 12GB GDDR7, Turbo mode: 1812MHz at 110W Display 14" 3K (2880x1800) OLED, 120Hz, Pantone Validated, Dolby Vision HDR, G-Sync Memory 32GB LPDDR5X 8000 (onboard, dual channel) Storage 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD I/O Ports HDMI 2.1, USB-A x2, USB-C Gen 2, USB4, microSD (UHS-II), 3.5mm Audio Jack Keyboard Backlit Chiclet Keyboard (1-Zone RGB) with Copilot key Camera 1080P FHD IR Camera (Windows Hello) Audio Dolby Atmos, Smart Amp, AI noise-cancelling, 4-speaker system Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4 Battery 73WHrs, 4-cell Li-ion Power Supply 200W AC Adapter (20V DC, 10A) Device Lighting Slash Lighting Weight 1.57 Kg Dimensions 31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.83 cm Included in the Box ROG Zephyrus G14 Sleeve Security BIOS Password, Pluton Processor, Secured-core PC (Level 3), McAfee 1 year AURA SYNC Yes Xbox Game Pass 3 months for PC Office Suite Microsoft Office Home 2024 + Microsoft 365 Basic

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review

Design and build

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a mid-sized 14-inch laptop that looks and feels premium from all angles. While an all-metal case ensures a sturdy build, the soft-touch finish across surfaces makes it visually stunning and great to touch. Limited branding on the device escalates the aesthetics even further, which is complemented by Slash Lighting—a chromed diagonal piece with seven customisable LEDs. The grey-colour variant, which we received, looks particularly pleasing to the eyes.

Standing next to a MacBook Pro, the Zephyrus G14 doesn't lose an inch in terms of appearance or build. The laptop obviously passed our 'one finger test', where we check the weight distribution, hinge quality, and rubber feet by trying to open the lid with just one finger without giving it any kind of support. The lid opens without any noise while the base stays put.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

It is 1.59 cm thin and 1.5 kg light. Compared to the previous generation, the 2025 iteration of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is slightly thicker (~2mm) and heavier (~70 grams), which is insignificant on paper and in real-life usage.

On the inside, the G14 features slim bezels on the sides with a broad chin underneath and a forehead above that hosts the cameras and microphone. The hinge only supports around 130 degrees of rotation, which felt limiting at first, but didn't hinder work or entertainment even when I was using it on my lap.

There is a fair availability of ports on the sides, which include a propritary square plug, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, and four USB ports: 1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPort (DP)/ Power Delivery (PD) with data speed of up to 40Gbps, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DP/ PD/ G-Sync with data speed up to 10Gbps, and 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A with data speed up to 10Gbps.

Touchpad and Keyboard

The glass touchpad on the laptop is huge, centre-aligned, and stretches almost from the space bar to the end of the chassis. While the large touchpad is smooth and allows full freedom to perform gestures, the vertical stretch ends up with accidental touches. The area near the space bar often gets triggered while typing, and the lower portion tends to pick up unintended inputs from clothing when the laptop is resting on your lap. Asus could have cut the touchpad on both ends to make the experience better.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

The keyboard on the ROG Zephyrus G14 gets full marks. Everything from the key travel and spacing to the keycap size is perfect for churning out large bodies of text. The RGB backlit offers multiple brightness levels and style variations based on your mood or preferences. Since I used the laptop mostly for work, a uniform single-coloured light was all I required for a distraction-free environment. While the laptop features a 1080p FHD IR camera with Windows Hello for a hassle-free login experience, I would have preferred if the keyboard also carried a finger sensor in the power button.

Display and Speakers

The 14-inch OLED ROG Nebula Display on the 2025 G14 is the same as its predecessor with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 3K resolution (2880 x 1800), Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It produces deep blacks, brilliant colours, nice contrast, and excellent viewing angles. I would have preferred the panel to feature an anti-glare coating, as the glossy finish forces you to crank the brightness up to 100% whenever there's a light source behind you—like in a typical office setting. Other than that, the display doesn't leave any scope for complaint.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

The ROG Zephyrus G14 features a 4-speaker system, featuring dual force woofer and two tweeters, with support for Smart Amplifier Technology, AI noise-cancelling technology, Dolby Atmos, and Smart Amp Technology. The audio gets really loud while staying rich and retaining depth, with good support for lower frequencies. I never felt the need to plug in an external speaker to the machine while watching any sort of content on the G14.

Battery Life and Charging

The ROG Zephyrus G14 comes equipped with a decent 73 WHrs 4-cell Li-ion battery, which can last anywhere from two hours to over seven hours, based on your usage, performance mode selection, and GPU utilisation. Screen brightness, keyboard lighting, and Slash Lighting barely make a difference in the battery backup.

In Performance Mode, the battery lasted around 2 hours and 30 minutes during standard workload at both 100 per cent and 60 per cent screen brightness levels. It came from 100 per cent to 29 per cent in 1 hour and 45 minutes, following which the Power Saving Mode kicked in—lasting 40 minutes of YouTube playback.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

The performance in Silent Mode gave better battery backup, but the exceptional increase came after switching off the Nvidia GPU via the MUX switch. In the Eco Mode (GPU off), the battery lasted a total of 7 hours and 30 minutes during standard workload. It came from 100 per cent to 29 per cent in 6 hours, followed by Battery Saver Mode that lasted more than 1 hour and 30 minutes of YouTube playback.

The battery backup could have been a bit better, but it gets the job done, especially if you are just taking care of office work and don't need the RTX 5070Ti enabled. If you are someone who edits videos, then you would need to keep it plugged in to utilise the Turbo Mode for top-tier performance. On the go, you can still take care of heavy workloads, but you get a significantly shorter operating window.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

The laptop ships with a 200W charger that connects to the proprietary port and takes around two hours to charge the laptop from zero to 100 per cent. It also supports USB-C charging with a 100W PD charger, which works decently once you switch off the Nvidia GPU.

Performance and Benchmarks

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) is powered by a Zen 5-based AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, delivering up to 5.1GHz clock speed and featuring 12 Cores and 24 Threads. The CPU is paired to a 12GB GDDR7 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, featuring DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, enhanced Super Resolution, and ray tracing enhancement. The GPU clocks out 1812 MHz performance at 110W in Tubo mode. Equipped with AMD XDNA NPU that supports up to 50TOPS, the laptop supports AI tools from both AMD and Nvidia, coupled with Windows-integrated AI features.

The machine features 32GB LPDDR5X 8000 RAM with dual-channel memory and 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. While there is no slot to expand the RAM, the laptop allows users to utilise the M.2 PCIe slot for storage expansion.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

Asus' Armoury Crate offers a range of power and fan profiles tailored to different workloads—Silent, Performance, Turbo, and Manual—each delivering varying levels of CPU and GPU performance. As performance increases, so does heat output—resulting in higher fan speed and louder fan noise.

In day-to-day usage, the ROG Zephyrus G14 never ran into any sort of problem in both Silent and Performance modes. It can handle a great load of applications, all at once, without letting go of smoothness or struggling to switch between programmes. During my office work, the tabs in Chrome browser tend to crowd the place, forcing a lot of systems to show subtle signs of struggles, like killing off inactive tabs to save memory. With its top-tier hardware, G14 handled everything like it should have.

In Turbo Mode, when introduced to tasks like editing 4K videos in Adobe Premiere Pro, the machine started to struggle after 2-3 hours. Despite the fans running at nearly full speed, the keyboard and touchpad grew uncomfortably hot, making it nearly impossible to continue without switching to an external mouse and keyboard. Whether it was due to thermal stress or a Windows-related issue, something ultimately caused the system to crash and restart.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

Using a laptop stand to raise G14's back could have better helped with heat management by allowing a better airflow. Similarly, opting for the maximum fan speed in Manual mode could have improved thermal management, but I couldn't tolerate the loud noise.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) registered impressive numbers on benchmark platforms, mostly ranking higher than average scores registered by machines with the same hardware. The scores are listed below:

Benchmark Test Score / Result Geekbench 6 Single-Core Score (CPU) 2,916 Multi-Core Score (CPU) 15,760 OpenCL Score 51,410 Cinebench R23 Single-Core Score 1,981 Multi-Core Score 19,313 MP Ratio 9.75x 3DMark Steel Nomad Score 3,567 Steel Nomad FPS 35.68 FPS Average Score (same hardware) 3,479 Best Score (same hardware) 3,909 PCMark Total Score 8,813 Essentials 10,742 App Start-up 13,768 Video Conferencing 8,062 Web Browsing 11,170 Productivity 11,331 Spreadsheets 14,129 Writing 9,088 Digital Content Creation 15,260 Photo Editing 21,677 Rendering and Visualization 18,469 Video Editing 8,877

Gaming Performance

Coming to the gaming capabilities of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025), the laptop excels at handling AAA games in Turbo mode, though things get hot super fast. The only way to enjoy games like Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077, Tomb Raider trilogy, and Black Myth: Wukong is when you put the machine on a laptop stand for better airflow. Using a mouse/keyboard combo or a controller makes things better.

With DLSS set to Balanced, Black Myth: Wukong ran at 55 fps with Multi Frame Generation (MFG) set at 2X, and reached 108 fps with MFG set at 4x. Similarly, Cyberpunk 2077 ran at 72 fps with MFG at 2x and 124 fps with MFG at 4x, and Horizon Forbidden West ran at 62 fps with MFG at 2x and 110 fps with MFG at 4x. All these numbers were recorded at QHD+ resolution in Turbo mode. The performance varies based on mode selection in Armoury Crate and in-game settings, such as Ray Tracing.

Game Title FPS @ MFG 2x FPS @ MFG 4x Black Myth: Wukong 55 fps 108 fps Cyberpunk 2077 72 fps 124 fps Horizon Forbidden West 62 fps 110 fps

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review: Verdict

The 2025 edition of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with meaningful upgrades, offering a significant boost in performance while retaining all the positive aspects of the predecessor. It aspires to be a jack-of-all-trades and comes impressively close to fulfilling that ambition—packing serious power into a thin-and-light chassis that handles AAA gaming, entertainment, and productivity with ease. However, the very strength of the laptop is also responsible for its biggest shortcoming.

The thin build hinders the heat dissipation, making the G14 super hot while catering to heavy workloads like video editing or playing AAA games. Dedicated gaming laptops with thick chassis allow the company to implement better ventilation for thermal management.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

Another area where the laptop could have improved is the battery backup. Although it is good enough for tasks that don't require RTX 5070Ti, the battery could last at least 4 hours while utilising the GPU.

Apart from this, the ROG Zephyrus G14 doesn't have much to complain about. It nails down almost every other aspect, which includes a sturdy and premium build quality, a sharp and vivid OLED display with high refresh rate and 3K resolution, a speaker system that doesn't require outside help, and a good keyboard.

Even though consumers may find it too expensive to buy, the Zephyrus G14 delivers on the expectation set by its price—Rs 2,79,990.

The decision to opt for the device ultimately boils down to one thing: user requirement. Would you rather have two devices, each dedicated to two distinct tasks or opt for one device that costs double the usual but can handle the workload of two?