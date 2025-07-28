ETV Bharat / technology

AstroSat Spots Rare X-Ray Signals From Spinning Black Hole, Reveals New Cosmic Behaviour

New Delhi: India's space science is once again at the forefront, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirming a substantial new finding from its AstroSat multiwavelength space telescope, bringing clarity on the perplexing black hole binary GRS 1915+105. This discovery is another step in understanding how matter behaves in the extreme gravitational field of a rotating black hole, and thus marks another momentous finding by Indian astronomy.

The Black Hole Who Never Lets Anyone Rest Easily: GRS 1915+105

Discovered over twenty years ago, GRS 1915+105 is about 8,600 parsecs or 28,000 light years from Earth and has been studied more than any other stellar mass black hole system, largely due to its extreme X-ray variability. The source of its emissions, which sometimes vary on timescales of less than a second, will often show quasi‐periodic oscillations (QPOs), which are variations in the accretion flow of matter very near the event horizon.

Previous studies from observatories like NASA's RXTE had observed QPOs with characteristic frequencies near ~67 Hz, with the newly published AstroSat studies building on this in multiple dimensions of timing, spectral and state-dependent behaviour, including at higher X-ray energies closer to the black hole.

Discovery of a New Flaring Class: the ‘n-class’

In April 2025, research published on arXiv by teams from Tokyo, Pune, Brookhaven, and institutions in India describes the discovery of a previously unknown flaring state in GRS 1915+105, dubbed the η‑class. Identified using AstroSat’s LAXPC and SXT instruments in data from mid-2017, this class is characterised by:

The source toggles quasi-regularly between two high-soft (HS) spectral states, each with a steep power-law index less than 4

Flares recur about every 50 seconds

A strong correlation between X-ray flux and hardness ratio, counter to other variability classes

High-Frequency Quasi-Periodic Oscillations (HFQPOs) detected around 70 Hz, persistent during this new η‑class

Accretion rate oscillating up to threefold during the cycle

This finding marks a rare addition to the taxonomy of flaring behaviours in GRS 1915+105, which already hosts nearly a dozen known classes named after Greek letters.

Timing Signature: Soft‑Lag and HFQPO Dynamics

One of the most exciting discoveries is the detection of soft‑lag in HFQPOs, meaning hard X-ray photons arrive before the softer ones, a reversal of earlier RXTE observations that showed hard-lag. AstroSat observed soft-lag values up to ~ 3 ms in the δ and ω classes, and around 2 ms in κ and γ classes, with lag amplitude rising with photon energy.

A deeper spectral‑timing analysis in late 2025 further reveals that HFQPOs align strongly with non‑dip, high count-rate intervals, where a compact Comptonizing corona of size ≈ 2.8–16 gravitational radii modulates emission near 70 Hz. Stronger QPOs correlate with spectral hardness and increased Compton normalisation, while the photon index shows anti‑correlation, indicating harder spectra when QPOs are strongest.

Atmospheric lag behaviour shifting from hard‑lag in RXTE to soft‑lag in AstroSat data is interpreted as the signature of reflection off a cooler accretion disc and evolving optical depth in the Compton medium.

What it means: Increasing clarity about black hole environments

Compact Corona & Radiative Mechanisms