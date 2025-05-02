Aston Martin DBX S With An Enhanced Engine, Design Revealed: Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Aston Martin has unveiled the Aston Martin DBX S. The new luxurious crossover SUV now comes with an enhanced engine that provides better performance and refinement. It also sports weight-saving technologies taken from the brand’s supercar, Valhalla. Following low demand, the British automaker discontinued the standard variant Aston Martin DBX last year, leaving the more powerful DBX707 the only crossover SUV option. The new Aston Martin DBX S features minor mechanical changes and new design cues.

Aston Martin DBX S: Design

The Aston Martin DBX S now features a refreshed front fascia, which comes with an aggressive splitter and a pronounced rear wing diffuser. Moreover, the revamped exhaust system at the rear, which is stacked at the vertical dual tips at each corner, adds more to the aggressive design. To reduce the weight of the new SUV, 23-inch magnesium wheels are affixed onto it, saving 18.5 kg, and a carbon roof– the largest single carbon piece ever applied to an Aston Martin– provides additional weight reduction.

Aston Martin DBX S: Features

The newly launched SUV includes an improved in-house infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, increased connected services, a 14-speaker Aston Martin Premium Audio system set as standard, and an optional 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround system specifically tuned for the DBX S.

Aston Martin DBX S: Specifications

The Aston Martin DBX S comes with a recalibrated version of the brand’s 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine, which produces a maximum power output of 717 bhp at 6250 rpm and a maximum torque of 900 Nm at 5250 rpm. The engine is mated with a re-tuned 9-speed automatic transmission, which allows more aggressive downshifts in Sport and Sport+ modes. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.1 seconds and attains a top speed of 307 kmph.

Also Read: Lamborghini Temerario With An Astonishing Power of 907 bhp Launched In India: Price, Specifications