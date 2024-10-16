Aston Martin Celebrates 60 Years Of James Bond With DB12 Goldfinger Edition

Hyderabad: Aston Martin has a long-standing partnership with James Bond series, which started with the third movie in the franchise– Goldfinger. The company is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 1964 James Bond movie with the announcement of DB12 Goldfinger Edition.

The anniversary model is inspired by the DB5, the first Aston Martin seen in the 1964 Goldfinger. The DB12 Goldfinger Edition is limited to only 60 units.

While this car does not come with spy gadgets that were at the disposal of iconic character of 007, it resembles the original model in design and some other characteristics, including the famous Silver Birch exterior colour scheme. The DB12 Goldfinger comes with silver 21-inch wheels, black brake callipers, gold side strakes, and a black-silver Aston Martin insignia.

Meanwhile, the mechanical foundation of the DB12 Goldfinger Edition is based on the 2023’s DB12, including a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that offers a maximum power of 680PS at 6000rpm and a peak torque of 800Nm at 2750-6000rpm. The car claims to go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 325 kmph.

The interior of the DB12 Goldfinger features leather sports seats that mimic the traditional fluted style of the DB5. Aston Martin says that the Prince of Wales check perforation pattern as well as other elements of the car, including the headliner, door inserts, and treadplates are a nod to the iconic suit design of James Bond.

The new car also features a polished sill plaque with the Goldfinger 60th Anniversary emblem, a notched gear selector, and subtle elements related to the movie franchise.

The price of the Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition is still under wraps, but the company has confirmed to offer a variety of gifts to 60 buyers, which will include a Silver Birch Speedform model, a premium key presentation box, and a personalised car cover. The gifts will also include a 35mm film clip of Goldfinger's famous Furka Pass scene as well as a bespoke Globe-Trotter Air Cabin Case.