Aston Martin Unveils 2026 Vantage Roadster: Check Specifications, Features, And More

Hyderabad: Aston Martin on Wednesday revealed its 2026 Vantage Roadster. It is the latest soft-top version of the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage coupe. The new car continues to take forward the company's 75-year tradition of open-top Vantage models starting from the 1950 DB2 Vantage. The convertible becomes a significant milestone as Aston Martin marks the 20th anniversary of its modern V8 Vantage.

The deliveries of the latest Vantage Roadster will start in the second quarter of 2025 (maybe around May or June). The prices and India launch details are yet to be announced by the auto manufacturer.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: Exterior

Looking at the Vantage Roadster, it seems magnificent and is an evolution compared to its coupe sibling. The 2026 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster comes with a sloped-down bonnet along with Aston Martin's traditional front grille and sculpted body lines. Moreover, the soft-top coupe is offered in new paint options namely Iridescent Sapphire, Satin Iridescent Sapphire, and Bronze Flare. You can opt for a different roof colour and select different styles and finishes for its 21-inch wheels.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Exterior (Image Credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: Interior

Coming to its interior, the cabin features a new infotainment system operable via a 10.25-inch Pure Black touchscreen. It sports physical buttons for essential functions and a seamless smartphone integration. The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster comes with a standard 390W 11-speaker audio system with an option to switch to Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system for audiophiles.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Interior (Image Credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: Engine and performance

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is equipped with a 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine which produces a power output of 665 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The coupe sports car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 325 kmph. The engine comes mated with an eight-speed paddle-shift transmission and you can electronically control its limited-slip differential.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Engine (Image Credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: Suspension and brakes

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster gets an ultra-stiff aluminium structure, an almost equal 49:51 weight distribution, and composite body panels. It features a race-inspired double wishbones suspension at the front. The sports car features a multi-link rear axle and Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers that offer precise control and balance. The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster comes equipped with specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport S5 tyres along with 410 mm carbon ceramic brakes, an advanced ESP system, and an eight-level traction control system.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Suspension (Image Credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: Convertible Roof

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster comes with a Z-fold soft-top roof which is the fastest in the segment. The soft-top can open or close in just 6.8 seconds even if the vehicle is moving at speeds of up to 50 kmph. It gets an eight-layer insulation which makes the cabin quieter compared to its hardtop versions. Additionally, the soft-top roof adds 60 kg to the Vantage Roadster’s weight.