Asteroid That Could Destroy An Entire City To Fly By Earth Today At 38,000 Kmph: Watch Live
Asteroid 2025 FA22 will safely pass Earth today at 2.2 lunar distances.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: A giant asteroid the size of the Statue of Unity is set to fly by Earth today, September 18, 2025, at around 1:12 PM IST. Once deemed a major risk, the asteroid 2025 FA22 will pass safely by the planet at a distance roughly twice that between the Earth and the Moon, according to NASA's JPL Centre for near-Earth Object (NEO) Studies.
The Pan-STARRS 2 telescope in Hawaii first spotted the asteroid in March this year. The early assessments of the 2025 FA22 raised concerns about its potential impact on Earth in 2089, leading to its placement at the top of the European Space Agency’s impact risk list. However, follow-up observations ruled out any threat, confirming that the asteroid was not a danger to the planet.
The 2025 FA22 asteroid measures somewhere between 427 feet and 951 feet (130-290 metres), meaning an impact would have destroyed an entire city. Travelling at over 38,000 kilometres per hour, the asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of approximately 8,35,000 kilometres—around 2.2 lunar distances—at around 1:12 PM IST.
2025 FA22: How to watch live
The asteroid 2025 FA22 will be visible through a 30cm telescope. However, you can also watch the event live online, courtesy of The Virtual Telescope Project’s official YouTube channel. The live stream is embedded below:
Asteroid 2025 FA22, though not a threat to Earth, is being used as a valuable test case by the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN). Their ongoing campaign, running until the end of October, aims to strengthen global planetary defence capabilities by practising how to measure an asteroid’s orbit and physical traits.
The European Space Agency (ESA) is actively involved in the efforts, with teams focusing on astrometry and polarimetry, which includes tracking the asteroid’s position, motion, and brightness, along with the analysis of how sunlight scatters off its surface to reveal texture, composition, and reflectivity. ESA says that these efforts help refine techniques that could be crucial if a future asteroid ever needs to be deflected from a collision course with Earth.