ETV Bharat / technology

Asteroid That Could Destroy An Entire City To Fly By Earth Today At 38,000 Kmph: Watch Live

Hyderabad: A giant asteroid the size of the Statue of Unity is set to fly by Earth today, September 18, 2025, at around 1:12 PM IST. Once deemed a major risk, the asteroid 2025 FA22 will pass safely by the planet at a distance roughly twice that between the Earth and the Moon, according to NASA's JPL Centre for near-Earth Object (NEO) Studies.

The Pan-STARRS 2 telescope in Hawaii first spotted the asteroid in March this year. The early assessments of the 2025 FA22 raised concerns about its potential impact on Earth in 2089, leading to its placement at the top of the European Space Agency’s impact risk list. However, follow-up observations ruled out any threat, confirming that the asteroid was not a danger to the planet.

Asteroid 2025 FA22 at a glance (Image Credits: ESA)

The 2025 FA22 asteroid measures somewhere between 427 feet and 951 feet (130-290 metres), meaning an impact would have destroyed an entire city. Travelling at over 38,000 kilometres per hour, the asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of approximately 8,35,000 kilometres—around 2.2 lunar distances—at around 1:12 PM IST.