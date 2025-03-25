Assassin's Creed Turns 18 With 'Shadows' Release: Revisiting The Franchise In Chronological Order

Hyderabad: Assassin’s Creed Shadows is finally here, and it has already surpassed 2 million players within two days of release. The game is available on PC and next-gen consoles— PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Set in 16th-century Japan, Shadows immerses players in the intertwined stories of Naoe and Yasuke. It lets players experience two distinct gameplay styles– a shinobi Assassin or a Samurai. With this release, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has completed 18 years.

The first game in the series was released in 2007. However, the chronology of the game is not the same as their release years. The first game in the franchise was Assassin’s Creed, set in the Holy Land (Acre, Damascus, Jerusalem) and taking place in 1191. The first game, as per chronology, is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. It was released in 2018 and depicts a story set in Ancient Greece from 431 BC to 422 BC.

We are showcasing all Assassin’s Creed titles, arranged in chronological order. For each title, we include its release year, the location it is set in, and the historical year in which the story takes place.

Assassin's Creed Titles - Chronology