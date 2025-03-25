ETV Bharat / technology

Assassin's Creed Turns 18 With 'Shadows' Release: Revisiting The Franchise In Chronological Order

18 Years of Stealth and Adventure: Assassin's Creed Franchise reaches new milestone with Shadows release. Here's how to play the series chronologically.

The correct order to play Assassin's Creed games
The correct order to play Assassin's Creed games (ETV Bharat via Ubisoft)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 6:10 PM IST

Hyderabad: Assassin’s Creed Shadows is finally here, and it has already surpassed 2 million players within two days of release. The game is available on PC and next-gen consoles— PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Set in 16th-century Japan, Shadows immerses players in the intertwined stories of Naoe and Yasuke. It lets players experience two distinct gameplay styles– a shinobi Assassin or a Samurai. With this release, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has completed 18 years.

The first game in the series was released in 2007. However, the chronology of the game is not the same as their release years. The first game in the franchise was Assassin’s Creed, set in the Holy Land (Acre, Damascus, Jerusalem) and taking place in 1191. The first game, as per chronology, is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. It was released in 2018 and depicts a story set in Ancient Greece from 431 BC to 422 BC.

We are showcasing all Assassin’s Creed titles, arranged in chronological order. For each title, we include its release year, the location it is set in, and the historical year in which the story takes place.

Assassin's Creed Titles - Chronology

TitleRelease YearSettingLocationProtagonist
Assassin's Creed Odyssey2018431 BC – 422 BCAncient GreeceCassandra or Alexios (historic), Layla Hassan (modern)
Assassin's Creed Origins201749 BC – 44 BCAncient EgyptBayek of Siwa (historic), Layla Hassan (modern)
Assassin's Creed Mirage2023861 CEBaghdadBasim Ibn Ishaq (historic)
Assassin's Creed Valhalla2020872 – 8789th Century England and NorwayEivor Varinsson/Varinsdottir (historic), Layla Hassan (modern)
Assassin's Creed20071191Holy Land (Acre, Damascus, Jerusalem)Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad (historic), Desmond Miles (modern)
Assassin's Creed II20091476 – 149915th Century ItalyEzio Auditore da Firenze (historic), Desmond Miles (modern)
Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood20101499 – 150715th-16th Century ItalyEzio Auditore da Firenze (historic), Desmond Miles (modern)
Assassin's Creed: Revelations20111511 – 151216th Century ConstantinopleEzio Auditore da Firenze (historic), Desmond Miles (modern)
Assassin's Creed Shadows20241581Feudal JapanNaoe and Yasuke (historic)
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag20131715 – 172218th Century Caribbean IslandsEdward Kenway (historic), Unnamed Abstergo Employee (modern)
Assassin's Creed Rogue20141752 – 176018th Century American NortheastShay Patrick Cormac (historic), Abstergo Employee "Numbskull" (modern)
Assassin's Creed III20121754 – 178318th Century Colonial AmericaRatonhnhaké:ton "Connor" Kenway (historic), Desmond Miles (modern)
Assassin's Creed Unity20141789 – 179418th Century FranceArno Dorian (historic), Unnamed Helix Player (modern)
Assassin's Creed Syndicate20151868Victorian LondonJacob and Evie Frye (historic), Unnamed Helix Player (modern)

