Assassin's Creed Shadows Opens Pre-Orders: Launch Date, Prices, PC Requirements, More

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced pre-orders for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The game is set to release worldwide on March 20, 2025, and will be accessible on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna. It will also be available on Macs with Apple Silicon via the Mac App Store as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Led by the Ubisoft Quebec, Assassin's Creed Shadows is the next instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Set in Feudal Japan, the game follows the intertwined stories of Naoe--an adept shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province and Yasuke--the powerful samurai of historical legend.

Players will explore their journeys, encounter pivotal historical figures from the 16th century, and shape the duo's shared destiny as Japan treads a brutal path toward unification. Ubisoft also released a new story trailer for the game, offering a glimpse into the narrative and land in turmoil, fractured by war and threatened by foreign influences.

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Prices

The Standard Edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available for €79.99/ Rs 5,599 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and €69.99/ Rs 4,899 on PC and Macs.

Assassin's Creed Shadows features two protagonists (Ubisoft)

The Digital Deluxe Edition is available for €99.99/ Rs 6,999 on PlayStation 5, Xbox, Series X|S, and €89.99/ Rs 6,299 on PC and Macs. This version comes with the “Sekiryu Dual Pack” containing gear, and weapons for both Naoe and Yasuke, the “Sekiryu Hideout Pack” containing hideout cosmetics, and “Mastery Points”.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in Feudal Japan (Ubisoft)

The Collector’s Edition is available for €239.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and €229.99 on PC and Macs. In addition to items included in Digital Deluxe Edition, the Collector's Edition comes with physical content, which includes a Steelbook, the World map, Naoe & Yasuke figurine, Naoe's life-sized Katana Tsuba, a Wall Creed Scroll, a 76-paged collector's artbook, and 2 sumi-e lithographs.

Pre-order benefits

Players who pre-order any edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will gain access to the “Thrown to the Dogs” bonus quest at launch and free access to the 'Claws of Awaji' expansion, launching later in 2025. The expansion will introduce a new open-world region--set in the mysterious island of Awaji--with over 10 hours of content alongside new skills, gear, abilities, and a new weapon for Naoe, the Bō.

Recommended PC specifications for Assassin's Creed Shadows