Assassin's Creed Shadows Launched Globally: Prices, Platforms, PC Requirements, More

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the global availability of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the new iteration of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The game is available on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Macs with Apple silicon, and Windows PC. The game is also Steam Deck verified.
Led by Ubisoft Quebec, Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in 16th-century Japan, immersing players in the intertwined stories of Naoe, a shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, a samurai of historical legend. Shadows lets players experience distinct gameplay styles as the duo encounters pivotal historical figures.
The game started taking pre-orders back in February 2025 with Ubisoft revealing the story trailer for the game, offering a glimpse into the narrative as Japan treads a brutal path toward unification while being fractured by war and threatened by foreign influences.
As the first major open-world RPG instalment since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Shadows ushers in a new era for the franchise, launching exclusively on new-gen platforms. While PlayStation, Xbox, and Mac players can get the game from their respective app stores, PC users can buy the game from the Ubisoft Store, Steam, or the Epic Games Store.
Assassin's Creed Shadows: Prices
The standard edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available for Rs 5,599/ €79.99/ $69.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Rs 4,899/ €69.99/ $69.99 on PC and Macs.
The Digital Deluxe Edition is available for Rs 6,999/ €99.99/ $99.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox, Series X|S, and Rs 6,299/ €89.99/ $89.99 on PC and Macs. The Digital Deluxe Edition is also available on Ubisoft+ Premium for €17.99/ $17.99 per month.
The Collector’s Edition is available for €239.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and €229.99 on PC and Macs.
The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, the “Sekiryu Dual Pack” with gear and weapons for both Naoe and Yasuke, the “Sekiryu Hideout Pack” with hideout cosmetics and “Mastery Points”.
The Collector’s Edition includes the Digital Deluxe Edition and physical content, which features a Steelbook, the World map, Naoe & Yasuke figurine, Naoe's life-sized Katana Tsuba, a Wall Creed Scroll, a 76-page collector's artbook, and 2 sumi-e lithographs.
Assassin's Creed Shadows: Minimum and Recommended PC Specifications
|Ray Tracing
|Level
|Resolution/FPS
|Visual Settings
|CPU
|GPU
|Selective
|Minimum
|1080P at 30 FPS using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling
|Low
|Intel Core i7 8700k / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB / Intel Arc A580 8GB (REBAR ON)
|Recommended
|1080P at 60 FPS using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling
|High
|Intel Core i5 11600k / AMD Ryzen 5 5600x
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti 8GB / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / Intel Arc B580 12GB (REBAR ON)
|Enthusiast
|1440P at 60 FPS using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling
|High
|Intel Core i5 11600k / AMD Ryzen 5 5600x
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / Intel Arc B580 12GB (REBAR ON)
|Extreme
|4K at 60 FPS using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling
|High
|Intel Core i7 12700k / AMD Ryzen 7 5800x3D
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB
|Standard
|Minimum
|1080P at 30 FPS using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling
|High
|Intel Core i7 8700k / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB / Intel Arc B580 12GB (REBAR ON)
|Recommended
|1440P at 60 FPS using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling
|High
|Intel Core i5 11600k / AMD Ryzen 5 5600x
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB / AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB
|Extended
|Enthusiast
|1440P at 60 FPS using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling
|Ultra
|Intel Core i7 13700k / AMD Ryzen 7 7800x3D
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB
|Extreme
|4K at 60 FPS using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling
|Ultra
|Intel Core i7 13700k / AMD Ryzen 7 7800x3D
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB
