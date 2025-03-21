ETV Bharat / technology

Assassin's Creed Shadows Launched Globally: Prices, Platforms, PC Requirements, More

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the global availability of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the new iteration of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The game is available on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Macs with Apple silicon, and Windows PC. The game is also Steam Deck verified.

Led by Ubisoft Quebec, Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in 16th-century Japan, immersing players in the intertwined stories of Naoe, a shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, a samurai of historical legend. Shadows lets players experience distinct gameplay styles as the duo encounters pivotal historical figures.

The game started taking pre-orders back in February 2025 with Ubisoft revealing the story trailer for the game, offering a glimpse into the narrative as Japan treads a brutal path toward unification while being fractured by war and threatened by foreign influences.

As the first major open-world RPG instalment since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Shadows ushers in a new era for the franchise, launching exclusively on new-gen platforms. While PlayStation, Xbox, and Mac players can get the game from their respective app stores, PC users can buy the game from the Ubisoft Store, Steam, or the Epic Games Store.

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Prices