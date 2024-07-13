ETV Bharat / technology

Asia's Largest Tech Summit 'BTS 2024' To Be Held Between19-21 November At Bengaluru

Bengaluru(Karnataka): The 27th edition of Asia's largest technology show, Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, will be held from November 19-21 at the Bangalore Palace.

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, and RDPR, announced the event schedule on Friday during a meeting with tech leaders. He emphasized that BTS 2024 will position Bengaluru at the forefront of global tech innovation and collaboration.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, also attended the meeting and held an interactive session with over 200 CEOs from India's leading IT, semiconductor, electronics, AVGC, biotech, and startup organizations. The goal of this meeting was to foster an open dialogue between government officials and tech leaders, focusing on Karnataka's vibrant tech ecosystem and future prospects.

The government highlighted that BTS 2024 will serve as a hub for exchanging new ideas. The conference will span six focused tracks over three days, covering IT & Deep Tech, Biotech & Healthtech, the startup ecosystem, the Global Innovation Alliance, the India-USA Tech Conclave, and a newly added Electro-Semicon track.

The event will also feature over 85 sessions with 460 speakers, each curated by a committee of experts from the industry, research, and academia. Special programs like the CEO Conclave, Startup Conclave, and Fireside Chats with renowned personalities will also be included. "Karnataka serves as the headquarters for major tech giants, GCCs, and leading unicorns. This success stems not only from the state's industry-friendly policies and programs but also from our active engagement and collaboration with the entire tech ecosystem. We deeply value our close association with Global Innovation Alliance Partners, which helps BTS attract the world's foremost leaders, innovators, and disruptors, drawing over 50,000 tech enthusiasts from India and more than 40 nations," said Priyank Kharge.