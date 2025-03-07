ETV Bharat / technology

Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches IndiaAI Compute Portal, Dataset Platform AIKosha, Other Initiatives

New Delhi: Marking a year of the IndiaAI Mission, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday launched the IndiaAI compute portal and dataset platform AIKosha, among a slew of other initiatives under the IndiaAI Mission, aimed at improving access to AI and fostering innovation.

The compute portal will provide access to compute more than 18,000 GPUs, cloud storage and other AI services to students, startups, researchers, academia, and government departments.

The platform aims to streamline access to high-quality non-personal datasets for AI innovation.

The Minister for Electronics and IT also launched AIKosha -- an all-in-one dataset platform providing resources, tools, and expert mentorship to help transform potential ideas into industry solutions.

Datasets will be available for model builders and developers to work with and launch India-specific AI models.

The compute portal will be used to develop India's own foundational model, Vaishnaw said, adding that the preparedness for India's own foundation model is progressing well and as many as 67 applications have been received.

Citing India's mission to the moon, he said the mission was conducted at a fraction of the cost of other countries' moon missions and the same model will be followed for the foundational model and India will build it at a fraction of the cost of what other countries are doing it.

In 3-4 years, India should have its own GPUs competing on the global stage, Vaishnaw said, adding that the cost of using these GPUs is historically low at less than Rs 100/hour.