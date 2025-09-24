Artemis II Launch: NASA To Slingshot Astronauts Past The Moon As Early As February 5, 2026
Published : September 24, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: NASA is returning to the Moon in early 2026. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has announced the timeline for its Artemis II mission, which will fly four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. The mission has several 5-day period launch windows, which span from February to April. It could lift off as early as February 5, 2026, with April 26 as the final possible date for the launch.
The Artemis II crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), and Christina Koch (mission specialist), along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist).
Addressing a press conference, Lakiesha Hawkins, NASA's acting deputy associate administrator, called Artemis II an important moment for human space exploration. "We together have a front row seat to history," she said. "The launch window could open as early as the fifth of February, but we want to emphasise that safety is our top priority."
Notably, the mission will neither attempt a lunar landing nor enter the lunar orbit, but it will be the first crewed flight to travel beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972. The Artemis II will attempt a lunar flyby, following a “free-return” trajectory.
Jeff Radigan, the lead Artemis II flight director, stated that the crew would be flying further into space than anyone had before. They will travel more than 5,000 nautical miles (over 9,200 km) beyond the Moon before returning to Earth.
Artemis II Mission Sequence
|Timeframe
|Event
|Pre-launch
|Astronauts board Orion capsule atop the SLS rocket
|T+0 to T+2 minutes
|Solid rocket boosters lift off and detach after heavy lifting
|T+8 minutes
|Core stage separates; Orion's solar arrays deploy to charge batteries
|T+90 minutes
|ICPS fires to raise orbit; 25-hour systems check begins
|After systems check
|Orion separates from ICPS; performs Proximity Operations Demonstration
|T+23 hours
|Orion executes Translunar Injection (TLI) burn toward the Moon
|Next 4 days
|Orion travels 230,000+ miles; astronauts continue systems checks
After slingshotting past the Moon, the astronauts will begin their four-day journey back to Earth, guided by the planet’s gravitational pull. Upon arrival, the service module—housing the spacecraft’s main propulsion system—will detach from the crew module. The astronauts will then re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and descend by parachute to a splashdown site off the coast of California.
Role of Artemis II in NASA's Artemis Programme
Artemis II is the first crewed mission on NASA's Artemis programme, which aims to establish a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration. It builds on the success of the uncrewed Artemis I in November 2022, which lasted 25 days and successfully completed the space travel around the Moon and re-entered the Earth's atmosphere.
The Artemis II spacecraft will take a crew and demonstrate a broad range of capabilities needed for deep space missions. NASA says that the 10-day flight will help them confirm systems and hardware needed for early human lunar exploration missions.
The mission will also monitor how space affects astronauts' bodies. Scientists will cultivate tissue samples known as organoids from the astronauts' blood, both before and after their journey. According to Dr Nicky Fox, NASA's head of science, these organoids will be compared to assess the biological impact of space travel on the human body.
While Artemis II will attempt a lunar flyby, it will test the rocket and spacecraft's systems to lay the ground for a lunar landing. The follow-up mission (Artemis III) will send the first humans to explore the region near the lunar South Pole.