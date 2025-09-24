ETV Bharat / technology

Artemis II Launch: NASA To Slingshot Astronauts Past The Moon As Early As February 5, 2026

The Orion spacecraft will carry astronauts into deep space, and then return them home to Earth ( Image Credits: NASA )

Published : September 24, 2025

Hyderabad: NASA is returning to the Moon in early 2026. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has announced the timeline for its Artemis II mission, which will fly four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. The mission has several 5-day period launch windows, which span from February to April. It could lift off as early as February 5, 2026, with April 26 as the final possible date for the launch. The Artemis II crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), and Christina Koch (mission specialist), along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist). In picture: Artemis II crew (Image Credits: NASA) Addressing a press conference, Lakiesha Hawkins, NASA's acting deputy associate administrator, called Artemis II an important moment for human space exploration. "We together have a front row seat to history," she said. "The launch window could open as early as the fifth of February, but we want to emphasise that safety is our top priority." Notably, the mission will neither attempt a lunar landing nor enter the lunar orbit, but it will be the first crewed flight to travel beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972. The Artemis II will attempt a lunar flyby, following a “free-return” trajectory.