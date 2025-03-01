Are Smartphones Spying On You? Here's How To Take Control Of Your Digital Privacy

New Delhi: Many of us carry around a phone 24/7. We use it to navigate the world, search for answers to questions we wouldn’t ask anyone else and communicate with loved ones. From location tracking to private conversations, these pocket-sized computers hold an extensive amount of information. In light of all this, you might wonder, What does my phone know about me? Quite a lot, actually.

In recent years, the growing suspicion that smartphones may be listening to our conversations has moved from conspiracy theory to undeniable reality, according to new reports. With many users noticing targeted advertisements shortly after discussing a product or service, the question remains: Are smartphones spying on us? A recent investigation has provided shocking evidence, confirming the long-held fears about the pervasive surveillance embedded in modern devices.

While it has long been rumoured that smartphones secretly record conversations to tailor advertisements, new findings revealed that various smartphone apps might be actively listening to users. The investigation detailed how apps, especially social media platforms, request microphone permissions that they may not use entirely for the purpose they claim. In some cases, the phone's microphone remains on in the background, listening for keywords or phrases that are then used to serve highly specific ads. This eerie connection between our private conversations and digital marketing is sparking a fresh round of privacy concerns.

The issue doesn't stop at ads. A GovTech blog highlights the pervasive nature of surveillance within smartphones, warning that users may unknowingly grant apps the ability to access both microphones and cameras. Some apps may use these permissions to record audio, track behaviour, or collect sensitive personal information.

ACP Cyber Cell, Vivek Ranjan Rai, told ETV Bharat, "Apps will start showing the things that you will search on Google. Whatever we say, phones keep storing the data and track your patterns. So, one should not leak data on calls or should be aware of fraud calls too. One should stay alert and protect their data and never give access to their microphone, contacts, and camera to unknown or third-party apps. It's not like that if you don't allow these permissions, these apps will stop working or take your data."

In addition, it's not just apps that could be listening in; operating systems like Android and iOS also pose privacy risks. On iPhones, for instance, the voice-activated assistant Siri listens for commands even when the device is in a pocket or bag, raising concerns about inadvertent eavesdropping. While these features are designed for convenience, they come with hidden costs to user privacy.

Karnnika Seth, Advocate & Cyberlaw Expert at the Ministry of Defence, told ETV Bharat, "Apps and software can listen to conversations easily if you give them audio access. VoIP platforms and voice-based assistants can hear private conversations too. Most apps collect more data than necessary invading privacy. Most people grant consent and access gullibly by clicking on 'I agree' button without reading its privacy policy."

Anuj Agarwal, Chairman of Cyber AI and Data Privacy Bar Association said, "Privacy is compromised, as whatever you talk, it is being tracked, recorded and shared with so many people. You have nothing called personal talks. Sometimes this information might get shared with people who are inimical to you or have criminal minds because ultimately they are sharing all the information with the advertising companies and who knows any of the advertisers can be criminal in nature. These risks are there."

Wider Implications of Smartphone Spying

The extent of smartphone spying goes beyond ads. There are also experts who point out that personal information, voice recordings, and even video data gathered by these devices could be disseminated to other third parties or, worse still, end up in hackers' hands. With the improvements that AI and machine learning are experiencing, these voice recordings can be processed to establish intricate behaviour patterns of individuals. Some devices purchased from outside India have reportedly clicked photos without user action or shared sensitive data with hackers.

According to a recent study by the University of California, smartphones' ability to track conversations, movements, and interactions has far outstripped what users may realise.

Karnnika Seth said, "All apps and software companies will need to adhere to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. App stores need to undertake KYC checks before onboarding apps in their store for compliance. Privacy policy and terms of use of these app services/software will be penalised for violations under the Act. Express consent is required from users after due notice prior to the collection of any personal data. Devices and apps indulging in snooping and unauthorised collection and transfer of data will attract provisions of hacking. Such devices may contain key loggers and other spyware that steal private information of users for illegal Commercial gains."

"There are rackets running with demand for such stolen information, including pics and videos on the dark web. It’s not limited to behavioural advertising but much beyond. Mostly it’s used for criminal activities including extortion, stalking or circulation of obscene content," Seth added.

How to Protect Yourself from Unwanted Surveillance

To combat unwanted surveillance, experts suggest a series of steps to regain control over your smartphone. First and foremost, users should be vigilant about app permissions. Many apps request access to microphones and cameras when such access is unnecessary for their functionality. By going into the settings of your device and managing app permissions, users can ensure that apps are not listening or watching when they don't need.

Karnnika Seth said, "It’s important to put in anti-spyware and change privacy settings in apps. Certain apps like food delivery do not need access to your photo or video gallery or microphone."

On iOS, for example, microphone access can be turned off from the settings menu under Privacy. On Android devices, too, the app permission settings enable users to decide which apps are allowed to use the microphone or camera. Disabling voice assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant when not in use can also minimise the risk of accidental surveillance.

"DPDP Act will revolutionise the regulatory regime. Organisations will be penalised with stringent punishments up to Rs 250 crore for harvesting more data than required and other violations," Karnnika Seth added. "Encryption-based apps provide safe communication but endpoint security can be breached with malware. It's essential to use good antivirus and anti-spyware."

Let's also have a closer look at what your phone knows about you and how you can take control of your data:

1. Location History: Your phone is always tracking your location for navigation and emergencies, but the information is also being used for advertisements and can be accessed by the police. How to turn off location tracking:

On iPhone: Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > Toggle Off.

On Android: Swipe down from the top > Hold "Location" > Make settings adjustments as necessary.

Even when you turn off GPS tracking, your phone's sensors can still deduce your movements.

2. Everyday activities: Your phone monitors your movements, routines, and habits through sensors and AI to improve user experience but also with third parties.

3. Social Circles: Your phone monitors your friends and family members' locations through sharing apps, which is convenient but raises privacy issues regarding continuous monitoring.

4. Sexual Orientation and Religion: Your phone can also disclose your sexual orientation and faith through religious and dating apps, which can provide third parties, including governments, with sensitive information.

5. Voice Searches and Assistant Requests: Voice assistants save interactions to enhance service, but they store your intimate questions, from health to money, with tech firms. How to remove voice assistant history:

iPhone: Settings > Siri & Search > Siri & Dictation History > Delete.

On Google Assistant: Google Account > Assistant activity page > Delete all-time data.

6. Stored Passwords: Most users use their phone's built-in password manager for ease of use. But if it's hacked, it compromises all your login details.

7. Health Data: Health-tracking wearables and period-tracking apps gather sensitive information, but most are beyond HIPAA regulations, so they can sell your data to third parties. Period-tracking apps gather sensitive health information, and some sell it to third parties, which is a privacy issue, particularly in places with strict laws.

8. Biometric Data: Fingerprint and facial recognition add security, but as deepfake technology gets better, biometric data may be a target for hackers.

9. Mood and Mental Health: Your phone reviews usage patterns, sleep, and activity to judge mood and mental health, with studies indicating that it may be able to predict depression and anxiety.

10. Google Data and App Usage: Android phones, connected to Google services, log search history, browsing, and app usage, with third-party applications tending to harvest too much user data.

Guarding your privacy necessitates proactive measures such as configuring app permissions, using encrypted messaging programs, removing extraneous apps, turning off location tracking, and employing a VPN to limit data gathering and keep personal details safe.

Though technology giants such as Apple, Google, and Facebook (Meta) have consistently asserted that they value user privacy, experts continue to caution that users should not presume their devices to be completely secure. In an era where smartphones are ubiquitous, knowing the extent of their surveillance and how to safeguard personal information has never been more crucial. It is only through shared awareness that we can guarantee that these technologies are responsibly and ethically utilised, without compromising our privacy.