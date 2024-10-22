New Research Centre In Australia To Study Climate Change's Impact On Weather

Hyderabad: A new research centre led by Monash University, known as the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, is uniting researchers nationwide to study how climate change will reshape weather patterns. This centre aims to deepen understanding of climate change's impact on weather, assess risks from extreme weather events, and explore opportunities in renewable energy and agriculture.

The scientific insights gained will help develop strategies to mitigate risks and leverage new opportunities for communities. The Centre is a collaboration between 24 partner organisations, including the University of Melbourne, the University of New South Wales, the Australian National University, and the University of Tasmania.

The establishment of this centre was funded by the Australian Research Council in 2022 and was officially launched on October 16, 2024, with an event at Monash University’s Clayton campus.

Associate Professor Ailie Gallant from Monash University stated that the new research centre will enhance Australia's weather and climate research through ultra-high-resolution climate modelling. The centre aims to shift the climate change discussion to focus on weather change, emphasising the detailed study of future weather patterns beyond just averages and extremes.

Research at the new centre will enhance understanding of weather-climate interactions and improve confidence in weather change predictions for Australia, with global applications. The centre aims to position Australia as a leader in international weather and climate science through innovative approaches and strong industry and government partnerships, integrating advances in various scientific and technological fields.

Associate Professor Gallant stated that the new centre will give Australian businesses a competitive edge and help governments make communities more resilient to weather changes. She emphasized the importance of viewing weather as a resource that can be harnessed, such as using wind and solar energy, to add value to lives and industries. This perspective will allow for better risk assessment and maximization of weather's potential benefits.