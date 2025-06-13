Arc Browser Creators Launch Dia, An AI-Powered Browser With Exclusive Access

Hyderabad: The Browser Company, a New York-based startup and maker of Arc, has developed a new AI-powered web browser named Dia. It provides users with a built-in AI interface, enabling users to easily access AI tools without the need to visit sites such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude.

Dia is currently in beta stage and is available via invitations only. Existing users of Arc browser—a freeware web browser developed by the same company—can have early access to the new Dia browser.

Dia: What is it?

The Dia is a web browser built on Chromium, the open-source browser project by Google. The web browser has a similar interface to Google Chrome with a URL bar for users to type their search queries. Notably, the URL bar can be used to prompt a built-in AI chatbot.

The built-in chatbot of the Dia browser can carry out searches on the web and summarise uploaded files. According to a report from TechCrunch, the new web browser can also automatically switch between chat and search modes. The Dia browser seems to have screen awareness, as users can ask questions about the tabs which they have opened. Moreover, it can create a document with text based on the context from those open tabs.

It becomes more personalised with more usage. In an X post, Josh Miller, CEO of The Browser Company, said that the Dia AI browser becomes more personalised with every use and has 100x more context than ChatGPT, which would help to explore the possibilities of AI.

The Dia browser also sports an opt-in feature called History, where users can choose to provide access to seven days of their browsing history to get more personalised answers for their search queries. Skills is another feature provided on the AI web browser, which serves as AI-generated shortcuts for various settings.

The Browser Company launched the Arc web browser in 2022 for Mac, followed by a Windows release in 2023. It is a web browser which features a minimal interface, intuitive navigation, and powerful features such as split-screen browsing and auto-archiving to enhance productivity.