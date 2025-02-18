Aprilia Tuono 457 Streetfighter Launched In India: Check Price, Delivery Details, Features, And More

Hyderabad: Aprilia has launched the new Tuono 457 Streetfighter motorcycle in India. This naked sports bike is priced at Rs 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). The new Tuono 457 Streetfighter shares its underpinnings with the existing RS 457 which has been made in India at Aprilia's Baramati plant in Maharashtra.

The new motorcycle comes in a completely new design as it has been optimised for street-friendly performance as opposed to the RS 457, which is made for track performance. Notably, the pre-bookings of the two-wheeler start with immediate effect and the test ride for the new Tuono starts next week. The deliveries of this motorcycle will commence from the first week of the next month.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Streetfighter: Mechanical Hardware

The Aprilia Tuono 457 Streetfighter is bigger compared to other Tuono models present in the lineup. The traditional semi-fairing of the motorcycle has been replaced with the new bug-like face mounted with triple LED headlights and boomerang-designed LED DRLs. A single-piece raised handlebar replaces the clip-on handlebars and provides a more upright riding position. Moreover, the motorcycle has a sharp look with split seats, split grab rails, and a short tail tidy affixed at the rear. The Tuono 457 features 17-inch Protorq Extreme alloy wheels.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Streetfighter: Specifications and Features

The newly launched comes equipped with a 457cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which produces a power output of 47 bhp at 9,400 rpm and torque of 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The same engine is found in the Aprilia RS 457. The naked sports bike has a fuel tank capacity of 12.7 litres and weighs 175 kg.

The Tuono 457 Streetfighter includes standard features, such as full LED headlights and indicators, a 5-inch TFT dashboard, backlit switchcubes, Engine Maps (AEM), Dual-channel ABS with Anti Roll Over System (2 maps), Traction control (ATC), three riding modes, and metal braided brake hoses.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Streetfighter: Price and Delivery Details

The new Tuono 457 Streetfighter is priced at Rs 3,95,000 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Interested buyers can pre-book this naked sports bike for Rs 10,000 via the company's official website. The deliveries of the two-wheeler are set to commence from the first week of March. Moreover, it is available in two colours-- Piranha Red and Puma Grey.