Aprilia Tuono 457 Confirmed To Be Launched In February 2025 In India: Expected To Be Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Expo

Hyderabad: Aprilia is all set to launch its Tuono 457 in February 2025. The naked sports bike is expected to appear in the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The upcoming bike is just the naked streetfighter version of the track-ready RS 457. It has the same engine and platform as the RS but a different design.
The Aprilia Tuono 457 made its official debut at EICMA 2024 and will soon come to India. The motorcycle will be manufactured at Piaggio's plant in Baramati, Maharashtra.
Aprilia Tuono 457: Expected Price
The Aprilia Tuono 457 is expected to be priced at around Rs 4 lakh or less (ex-showroom) considering the price tag of Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom) of the already available Aprilia RS 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457: Expected Design and Specifications
The Tuono 457 boasts streetfighter styling, sharp lines, and a muscular stance, making it a desirable motorcycle. It features a triple full-LED headlight cluster, an elevated split rear seat, and a muscular-looking fuel tank with a capacity of 12.7 litres, slightly smaller than the RS 457's 13 litres. The naked superbike is equipped with the same 457cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine found in the Aprilia RS 457. It produces 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. A quick-shifter might be offered as an option for this motorcycle. The overall frame, swingarm, brakes, and suspension are the same as those found on the Aprilia RS 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457: Expected Features and Colours
The naked sports bike will be equipped with an advanced electronics suite from the RS 457. The electronics suite includes a 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, three riding modes, adjustable traction control, ABS, and throttle response. The Tuono 457 will be offered in two colours-- red and grey. The sports bike will get a single-piece handlebar as opposed to the clip-on handlebars on the RS 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457: Accessories
Customers can add the following accessories to the upcoming Aprilia Tuono 457:
- Single-seat cowl
- Brake and clutch levers
- Rear brake and gear shift pedals
- Aluminium rider footpeg ends
- Brake lever guard
- Red drive chain
- Aluminium license plate holder
- Bi-directional quick-shifter
- USB port
- Racing brake pads
- Front-wheel protectors
- Helmet security cable
- Tyre pressure sensor (TPMS)
- Comfort seat
- Lowered seat
- Passenger handles
- Side bags
- Tank bag
- Tank protectors
- Electronics Anti-theft unit
- Aprilia MIA - a system that connects the smartphone to the motorcycle via Bluetooth.
- Outdoor vehicle cover
- Style Mirrors
- Indoor Vehicle cover
Aprilia Tuono 457: Rivals
The Aprilia Tuono 457 will go against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, and the TVS Apache RTR 310.