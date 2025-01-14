ETV Bharat / technology

Aprilia Tuono 457 Confirmed To Be Launched In February 2025 In India: Expected To Be Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Expo

Hyderabad: Aprilia is all set to launch its Tuono 457 in February 2025. The naked sports bike is expected to appear in the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The upcoming bike is just the naked streetfighter version of the track-ready RS 457. It has the same engine and platform as the RS but a different design.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 made its official debut at EICMA 2024 and will soon come to India. The motorcycle will be manufactured at Piaggio's plant in Baramati, Maharashtra.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Expected Price

The Aprilia Tuono 457 is expected to be priced at around Rs 4 lakh or less (ex-showroom) considering the price tag of Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom) of the already available Aprilia RS 457.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Expected Design and Specifications

The Tuono 457 boasts streetfighter styling, sharp lines, and a muscular stance, making it a desirable motorcycle. It features a triple full-LED headlight cluster, an elevated split rear seat, and a muscular-looking fuel tank with a capacity of 12.7 litres, slightly smaller than the RS 457's 13 litres. The naked superbike is equipped with the same 457cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine found in the Aprilia RS 457. It produces 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. A quick-shifter might be offered as an option for this motorcycle. The overall frame, swingarm, brakes, and suspension are the same as those found on the Aprilia RS 457.