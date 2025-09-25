ETV Bharat / technology

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e is the first special edition scooter introduced after the launch of the new SR 175 hp-e in India. ( Image Credit: Aprilia )

Hyderabad: Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia has launched the Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e scooter in India. The ICE-powered scooter features aesthetic upgrades over the standard SR 175 hp-e. As the name suggests, SR-GP Replica boasts a livery inspired by Aprilia’s MotoGP motorcycle, ridden by MotoGP riders Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e features only cosmetic changes and remains mechanically identical to the standard version.

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e: Price

The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e is priced at Rs 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost Rs 3,000 more expensive than the standard model. Interested customers can book the scooter via the company’s official website or visit the nearest Aprilia dealership.

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e: Side profile (Image Credit: Aprilia)

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e: Design