Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e boasts Aprilia’s MotoGP motorcycle livery, ridden by riders Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 10:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia has launched the Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e scooter in India. The ICE-powered scooter features aesthetic upgrades over the standard SR 175 hp-e. As the name suggests, SR-GP Replica boasts a livery inspired by Aprilia’s MotoGP motorcycle, ridden by MotoGP riders Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.
Notably, the Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e is the first special edition scooter introduced after the launch of the new SR 175 hp-e in India.
The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e features only cosmetic changes and remains mechanically identical to the standard version.
Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e: Price
The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e is priced at Rs 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost Rs 3,000 more expensive than the standard model. Interested customers can book the scooter via the company’s official website or visit the nearest Aprilia dealership.
Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e: Design
The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e features a matte black shade with red and purple graphics and sponsorship logos on the front apron and under-seat panels — inspired by the company’s MotoGP race bikes. It rides on 14-inch black wheels, which are accented in red on the front wheel.
These design elements give the SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e a stylish and attractive look.
Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e: Features
In terms of features, the SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e comes equipped with a new 5.5-inch colour TFT display, replacing the old LCD unit. The screen is integrated with Bluetooth connectivity, full LED lighting, and a USB charging port.
Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e: Specifications
The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e continues to be powered by a 174.7cc, single-cylinder engine that delivers a power output of 13.08 bhp and torque of 14.14 Nm. It is mated with a CVT automatic gearbox.
The hardware package includes telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, a 220mm front disc brake, a rear drum brake, and single-channel ABS for safety.