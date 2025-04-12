ETV Bharat / technology

April Pink Moon 2025 Is A Micromoon: Date, Time, And Where To Watch It In India

Hyderabad: Indian sky watchers might want to be prepared for a peaceful and beautiful celestial treat. This weekend, the nation will witness the Pink Moon set high in the skies. This astronomical phenomenon will reach its peak during the early hours of Sunday. Notably, people can view this celestial event from their homes, balconies, and rooftops.

What is Pink Moon?

The first full moon of the spring season is referred to as the Pink Moon. Scheduled to occur this weekend, the Pink Moon is also a 'micromoon', as it will appear smaller than its usual size. This is because it will be at the farthest point from Earth, which is known as apogee.

The name Pink Moon sounds like the moon will change its colour to a nice pink shade, but this is not the case. It got its name from a pink, Native American wild ground phlox flower, as moss pink. This flower is one of the first flowers to bloom in spring. The full moon was named as Pink Moon to mark the changing season.

Pink Moon 2025: When to Watch

According to timeanddate.com, this unique celestial event will be witnessed in India on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 5:52 AM IST. Interested skywatchers can visit the website and check the timing for their area. The Pink Moon can be seen by people across India.