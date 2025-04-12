April Pink Moon 2025 Is A Micromoon: Date, Time, And Where To Watch It In India

Hyderabad: Indian sky watchers might want to be prepared for a peaceful and beautiful celestial treat. This weekend, the nation will witness the Pink Moon set high in the skies. This astronomical phenomenon will reach its peak during the early hours of Sunday. Notably, people can view this celestial event from their homes, balconies, and rooftops.
What is Pink Moon?
The first full moon of the spring season is referred to as the Pink Moon. Scheduled to occur this weekend, the Pink Moon is also a 'micromoon', as it will appear smaller than its usual size. This is because it will be at the farthest point from Earth, which is known as apogee.
The name Pink Moon sounds like the moon will change its colour to a nice pink shade, but this is not the case. It got its name from a pink, Native American wild ground phlox flower, as moss pink. This flower is one of the first flowers to bloom in spring. The full moon was named as Pink Moon to mark the changing season.
Pink Moon 2025: When to Watch
According to timeanddate.com, this unique celestial event will be witnessed in India on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 5:52 AM IST. Interested skywatchers can visit the website and check the timing for their area. The Pink Moon can be seen by people across India.
Pink Moon 2025: Best Viewing Spots
To get the full experience of viewing the Pink Moon, one must be at the appropriate location. Here are a few tips to view and enjoy this astronomical treat.
Urban viewpoints: Go to tall buildings or on open rooftops with a clear view of the Eastern sky.
Rural spots: If you are in the countryside, then it would be an ideal place to witness the celestial event, as lesser pollution offers darker skies and adds a better contrast to the sky.
Coastal scenes: Watching the Pink Moon near beaches or cliffs with open horizons will provide the best place to view an uninterrupted moonrise.
