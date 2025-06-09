Apple WWDC 25 Starts Tonight: Where To Watch Live, What To Expect

Hyderabad: The Worldwide Developers Conference, an annual event organised by tech giant Apple, is set to commence today in Cupertino. The company is still trying to catch up to its peers in the AI race. However, the tech giant could be focusing more on the incremental upgrades for its operating system rather than promising new features powered by artificial intelligence. Let's take a look at what to expect at the upcoming developer conference.

WWDC 2025: When and where to watch

Apple WWDC 2025 will start on June 9 with the keynote starting at 10:30 PM IST. The conference will be live until June 13, hosting Platforms State of the Union, Video Sessions and Guides, and Group and One-on-One Labs, in addition to the keynote. The annual conference, with over 100 sessions, will be held at Apple Park, Cupertino, California and will be available to stream online for free.

The live stream, starting at 10:30 AM IST, will be available on Apple’s official website, Apple TV app, Apple Developers app, and its official YouTube channel. Viewers can also watch the playback of the whole event once the livestream has ended.

WWDC 2025: What to expect?

New naming scheme: The main announcement at the WWDC this year could be the change in the naming scheme for Apple’s software versions, which is said to align with the year. It is speculated that the latest major iOS update will likely be named iOS 26 rather than iOS 19. Similarly, new versions of software for other Apple platforms would be named as iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and so on.

New UI: According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this new naming scheme could likely lead to the announcement of a new user interface based on visionOS for all of Apple’s operating systems. The new interface will reportedly feature new tool and tab bars in addition to revamped app icons and other buttons.

Pre-installed gaming app: The Cupertino-based company is expected to introduce a dedicated gaming app, which could unify game discovery, achievements, and social features across its ecosystem, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The new app could likely come pre-installed on these devices.

Access to Apple’s LLM: It is expected that Apple will open up access to its foundational AI models, which means that third-party software developers and researchers could get access to the company’s LLM models. This would help the developers and researchers to build features within the apps for all Apple devices.

What about Siri?: Apple is far behind its rivals in the AI race. It was evident with the rollout of Apple Intelligence announced at the WWDC 2024, which came with limited features and ran sluggishly. Moreover, the redesigned Siri, powered by ChatGPT, has been delayed indefinitely. Although the launch of the revamped voice assistant is unlikely to occur at WWDC 2025, Apple is expected to make announcements related to developer-focused AI tools, features, and integrations.