Apple WWDC 2025 Dates Announced: When And Where To Watch The Annual Event

Hyderabad: Apple has officially announced the dates for the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) annual conference. The event will start from June 9 and go until June 13. It will host the Apple Keynote, Platforms State of the Union, Video Sessions and Guides, and Group and One-on-One Labs, spread across the week. The annual conference will have more than 100 sessions, which will provide insights related to the latest Apple tools, technologies, and features, connecting developers around the world.

As usual, the event will be held at Apple Park, Cupertino, California and will be available to stream online for free. In a press release, Apple mentions that more than 1,000 developers and students will be invited in person to celebrate a special event held at the venue.

Apple WWDC25: When and Where to Watch

The Apple WWDC25 will begin on June 9, 2025, at 10:30 AM IST (10 AM PDT), which will be available for livestream on Apple’s official website, Apple TV app, Apple Developers app, and its official YouTube channel. Viewers can also watch the playback of the whole event once the livestream has ended.

Apple WWDC25: Events at a Glance

The WWDC25 will begin with Apple Keynote, which will provide a quick overview of the updates the company will deliver throughout the event. The keynote will be followed by the Platforms State of the Union, which will provide more details about the new tools Apple developers can use to enhance apps across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS.

The WWDC25 will have more than 100 technical sessions, which will provide details about the latest technologies and frameworks the company uses, or set to use in the future. Additionally, Apple Developer Program members and Apple Developer Enterprise Program members will be able to directly connect with Apple experts via online group labs and one-on-one appointments.

Moreover, the company will conduct the Swift Student Challenge to bring out talented entrepreneurs, coders, and designers. Winners will have a three-day experience at Apple Park.