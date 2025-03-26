Apple WWDC 2025 Dates Announced: iOS 19, AI Features, iPhone 17 Air Teaser Expected

Hyderabad: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has announced that the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to take place from June 9 to June 13, 2025. The conference will begin with a keynote address where the company will share its insights about the "latest Apple software and technologies." The in-person event will be held at Apple Park, where developers can watch the keynote address and directly talk with Apple experts.

As always, this year's conference will offer video sessions along with opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and designers via online labs. The sessions can be accessed via the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, and the Apple Developer YouTube channel. Even though Apple has not yet revealed the details, it is anticipated that the company will unveil the next generation of OS for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more. The tech giant is also expected to announce updates regarding the AI-powered Siri, which is currently running behind schedule.

Apple WWDC 2025: What to Expect

New Operating System- iOS 19 and more: Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans "one of the most dramatic software overhauls" in the company's history this year. The report mentions that the forthcoming OS updates -- iOS19, iPadOS19, macOS16, and new versions of watchOS and tvOS -- are anticipated to focus on creating a more unified software experience across Apple devices. The next-generation Apple OS will likely integrate design elements from visionOS, the same operating system that powers the Vision Pro headset. Just like visionOS, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS could include greater transparency effects, redesigned interface elements, and a more structured visual hierarchy. Moreover, it is expected that Apple could likely introduce the end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging support to iPhones with the iOS19 update.

Apple Intelligence and Siri Upgrades: The upgrades regarding the AI-powered Siri, which were originally anticipated with the iOS 18.4, have likely been postponed until the next major OS release. It is expected that the upgraded Siri will be AI-powered, will have an enhanced context awareness, on-screen recognition, and in-app functionalities, which will make the virtual assistant more intuitive and capable. Details on the AI-powered Siri are expected to be shared during WWDC 2025. Apple is reportedly trying a collaboration with Google to merge Gemini AI with the Apple Intelligence framework. This can potentially become an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Moreover, a report from 9To5Google mentioned that Google's Gemini AI might be embedded with Apple's Writing Tools and Siri functionalities.

New Devices: Usually, the company does not introduce new devices at its annual developer's conference but occasionally shows a preview of the upcoming devices. It is predicted that the company might showcase an early look at the anticipated iPhone 17 Slim device. Moreover, Apple could showcase its plans for extending Apple Intelligence features to wearable devices. Recently, Bloomberg reported that the Cupertino-based tech company is developing Apple Watch models and AirPods with integrated cameras to support Apple's advanced Visual Intelligence capabilities.

