Apple Watch Turns 10: Revisiting The Original Model From 2015 And A Decade Of Innovation

Hyderabad: Apple Watch has completed a decade of existence. The wrist-worn device from the iPhone maker is well-regarded as a reliable health and fitness device. Packed with advanced sensors and safety features, the Apple Watch can do far more today than the first-gen device.

The first-ever Apple Watch from Apple was launched exactly 10 years ago on April 24, 2015. Tim Cook, Apple's then CEO, called the wearable device a mark of the beginning of a new chapter in the way people relate to technology. "We think our customers are going to love it," Cook said. "We can’t wait for people to start wearing Apple Watch to easily access information that matters, to interact with the world, and to live a better day by being more aware of their daily activity than ever before."

While the Apple Watch has come a long way from the first-gen product, it still retains the same square-dial design, which continues to be embraced by the latest lineup: Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The size, however, has increased up a notch, as unlike the first-gen Watch, the new devices no longer include the 38mm model. The Watch SE features 40mm and 44mm models, the Watch Series 10 features 42mm and 46mm models, and the Watch Ultra 2 features only a single 49mm model.

As Apple Watch completes 10 years since its first launch, let's take a look back at the Apple Watch (1st generation).

Finishes