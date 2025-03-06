Apple Updates Mac Studio With M3 Ultra And M4 Max Chips, Thunderbolt 5 Ports: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Apple has launched a new Mac Studio, which is available in M4 Max and new M3 Ultra chipset options. The company claims that the new Mac Studio is "the most powerful Mac ever made". The new Mac Studio is built for high-performance computing users who require high-speed processing and seamless multitasking, such as video editors, engineers, developers, 3D animators, and other creative professionals.

The new Mac Studio features Thunderbolt 5 support for faster connectivity, up to 512GB of unified memory, and up to 16TB of SSD storage. It can also run large language models (LLMs) with over 600 billion parameters. Notably, both Mac Studio devices with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chipsets boast Apple Intelligence.

2025 Apple Mac Studio: India Price and Availability

The new Mac Studio in India starts at Rs 2,14,900 for the base variant, which includes the M4 Max chipset, 36GB of unified memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. The higher-spec Mac Studio with M3 Ultra chip is priced at Rs 4,29,900, which comes with 96GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage.

Mac Studio Variant Price (INR) Unified Memory SSD Storage M4 Max starts from Rs 2,14,900 Standard: 36GB Up to: 128GB Standard: 512GB Up to: 8TB M3 Ultra starts from Rs 4,29,900 Standard: 96GB Up to: 512GB Standard: 1TB Up to: 16GB

Interested customers can already pre-order the new Mac Studio. The delivery of the device will commence from March 12, 2025.

Apple Mac Studio with M4 Max Processor

The Mac Studio with M4 Max chipset features up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage. At the front, the device includes two USB-Type C ports and one SDXC card slot. Meanwhile, at the back, it features four Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB-Type A ports, one HDMI port, a 10GB Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. The Mac Studio with M4 Max can support up to five displays at once. It features up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU. The company says that it delivers 3.5x more performance than the M1 Max chipset and is 6.1x faster than Intel-based 27-inch iMac.

Key Performance Highlights

Performance Task Mac Studio with M4 Max vs M1 Max Mac Studio with M4 Max vs 27-inch iMac with Core i9 Image Processing in Adobe Photoshop Up to 1.6x faster Up to 2.9x faster Build Performance in Xcode Up to 2.1x faster Up to 3.1x faster ProRes Transcode Performance in Compressor Up to 1.2x faster Up to 2.8x faster Video Processing Performance in Topaz Video AI Up to 1.6x faster Up to 5x faster

Apple Mac Studio with M3 Ultra Processor

The Mac Studio with M3 Ultra chipset features up to 512GB of unified memory and up to 16TB of SSD storage. The device includes two Thunderbolt 5 ports and an SDXC card slot at the front. At the back, it features four Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB-Type A ports, an HDMI port, a 10GB Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. Notably, the new Mac Studio with M3 Ultra chipset supports up to eight displays at a time. It features up to 32-core CPU, up to 80-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine for on-device AI and machine learning (ML), and a high-bandwidth memory architecture that delivers over 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth. According to Apple, Mac Studio with M3 Ultra is up to 2.6x faster than Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, and up to 6.4x faster than the 16-core Intel Xeon W-based Mac Pro.

Key Performance Highlights