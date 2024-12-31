No Subscription Required: Apple TV+ To Offer Free Streaming Of Apple Originals This Weekend

Hyderabad: Apple on Monday announced free streaming of Apple Original shows on Apple TV+ service over the coming weekend. This means you can access Apple TV+ in the first week of January 2025 without any subscription and watch award-winning content on the streaming platform. This limited-time promotion comes before the release of new original titles like Severence Season 2, Mythic Quest, and Prime Target. All these will be premiered in January 2025.
Apple TV+ Free Streaming: When to Watch
Apple says that users can stream Apple Originals from January 4 to January 5, 2025, without any need for a subscription. Users can simply open the Apple TV+ app and start watching the content. The Apple TV+ app comes pre-installed on Apple devices, and Android users can install the app from the Google Play Store.
Apple also runs other promotions for the TV+ service, which include free access to the platform for three months when you buy a new Apple device. Moreover, if you want to become a paid subscriber of Apple TV+, then you can opt for a seven-day trial for the app before enrolling into a monthly subscription of Rs 99 per month.
This weekend, see for yourself.— Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 30, 2024
Stream for free Jan 4-5. pic.twitter.com/8p6PCUYpms
Furthermore, you can also include the Apple One Plan which costs Rs 195 per month which gives you access to 200GB of iCloud storage, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade. Notably, the Apple Music student plan comes with a free subscription for Apple TV+.
Airtel Users Get Apple Subscription
Airtel users can get Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions via set prepaid and postpaid plans in India. The subscriptions come bundled with Airtel's premium WiFi plans and postpaid plans. Additionally, mobile users can get a subscription to Apple Music along with Airtel's Wynk premium subscription.