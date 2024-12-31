ETV Bharat / technology

No Subscription Required: Apple TV+ To Offer Free Streaming Of Apple Originals This Weekend

Hyderabad: Apple on Monday announced free streaming of Apple Original shows on Apple TV+ service over the coming weekend. This means you can access Apple TV+ in the first week of January 2025 without any subscription and watch award-winning content on the streaming platform. This limited-time promotion comes before the release of new original titles like Severence Season 2, Mythic Quest, and Prime Target. All these will be premiered in January 2025.

Apple TV+ Free Streaming: When to Watch

Apple says that users can stream Apple Originals from January 4 to January 5, 2025, without any need for a subscription. Users can simply open the Apple TV+ app and start watching the content. The Apple TV+ app comes pre-installed on Apple devices, and Android users can install the app from the Google Play Store.

Apple also runs other promotions for the TV+ service, which include free access to the platform for three months when you buy a new Apple device. Moreover, if you want to become a paid subscriber of Apple TV+, then you can opt for a seven-day trial for the app before enrolling into a monthly subscription of Rs 99 per month.