Apple TV+ Is Now Available On Android Smartphones And Tablets: Check Subscription Plan, Trial Offers, More

Apple has launched its video-streaming app Apple TV+ on Android. The app is now available to download via Google Play Store.

Apple TV+ Now Available On Android, Download It From PlayStore
Apple TV+ is now available on Android.
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

Hyderabad: Apple, On Thursday, introduced the Apple TV+ on Android. The app is now available for download on the Google Play Store, allowing users to stream award-winning Apple Original shows and movies on Android smartphones, tablets, and foldable.

Android users can subscribe to Apple TV+ using their Google Play account on Google TV and Android devices and avail of a seven-day free trial. The app provides the ability to download shows and movies to watch them offline.

The Apple TV+ app on Android includes similar features as its iOS and iPadOS counterparts, including 'Continue Watching' and 'Watchlist'. The former allows users to pick their movie or web series from the point where they left off. The progress for each show and movie will be reflected across all connected devices as well. The Watchlist feature keeps track of every movie or web series a user marks to watch in the future.

Apple TV+ On Android: How To Access It?

Android users can subscribe to Apple TV+ using their Google account. First-time users of the app will be offered a seven-day free trial after signing up for the service. Once the trial is over, you will have to pay Rs 99 per month to continue the streaming service. Notably, you can share this subscription with four other family members.

Apple also offers three months of Apple TV+ subscription for free on the purchase of an Apple device. Notably, the service is also part of the Apple One subscription that bundles three other Apple services into a single monthly subscription. Additionally, the Apple Music Student Plan comes with a free subscription to Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ was launched on November 1, 2019. The company claims that Apple TV+ is the world's first all-original streaming platform. Apple Original films, documentaries, and shows have bagged 538 awards and 2,553 nominations.

