Apple TV Box Proves To Be Go-To Streaming Hardware For Privacy-Conscious Viewers: Report

Hyderabad: For people who are looking for private streaming platform, which does not do pervasive tracking of their video content, then they can consider using the Apple TV as per a recent report published by Ars Technica. The report mentions that the Cupertino-based tech giant's streaming hardware is more private than its rival streaming hardware, such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and others. It offers to be a refuge from the pervasive tracking, which is common with most of the smart TV experiences.

Why is the Apple TV box different?

The Apple TV set-top box is different from its competitors as it does not include Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), which is an invasive tracking technology that monitors the viewing habits of the user. With the exclusion of this technology itself, the video streaming platform instantly becomes a lot safer than its rivals, such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and built-in smart TV platforms, regarding users’ privacy.

Moreover, users can easily disable Apple’s digital voice assistant Siri, location tracking, and analytics sharing with Apple, which, in contrast, is mostly placed deep in the settings menu. This makes it difficult for an average user to find and adjust these settings all alone.

As the company’s primary business model isn’t dependent on selling targeted ads, it works in favour of users by providing a clean and private smart TV viewing experience. This is evident in the tvOS user interface (UI) as it does not display ads, which are present in Roku OS and LG’s webOS, visible on the home screens and screensavers. Additionally, smart TVs that run tvOS 14.5 or later will require third-party apps to request permission before tracking users, which is not enabled by default.