Apple To Open Third India Retail Store In Bengaluru On September 2: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has announced the opening of its new retail store in India on September 2, 2025. It will be located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Hebbal, Bengaluru. This will be Apple’s third official retail store in India, following the Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.

The launch of Apple Hebbal will be a major step in the tech giant’s India expansion, as more and more customers will be able to have direct access to Apple products, services, and in-store experiences. The company will continue to deepen its presence in the country.

Apple Hebbal

Apple has created a live microsite showcasing the details of the upcoming retail store with the message “Namaskara, Bengaluru”. The webpage says, “Your first Apple Store is getting ready to open its doors. We’re excited to see you start something wonderful at Apple Hebbal.”

The tech giant has also shared a special downloadable wallpaper on the microsite to celebrate the opening of the new store. It is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices and will be available for a limited time on the Apple Hebbal page.

Moreover, the store’s page also features an Apple Music playlist with a Bengaluru theme.

Apple has also unveiled the barricade design of the Apple Hebbal store, which features artwork of colourful feathers inspired by India’s national bird peacock. At the store, customers can explore a wide range of Apple products, get support from specialists, creatives, and dedicated business teams.

Moreover, the Apple Hebbal store will host Today at Apple sessions, a free, hands-on event led by Apple Creatives. The sessions are designed to inspire and educate customers on how to get the most out of their devices.

More Apple Stores to come

Earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the opening of four new retail stores in India, set to be launched in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, building upon the launch of its first two stores. A report published by MacRumours states the exact locations of the upcoming Apple retail stores in India, which include the Apple Hebbal at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, Apple Koregaon Park at KOPA Mall in Pune, and the DLF Mall of India in Noida. Apple leased retail space in Borivali, Mumbai, for a duration of 10 years and 10 months to open a second store in the city.

Apple's official India retail store listing currently mentions only the Apple Saket, Apple BKC, and Apple Hebbal stores.