Apple To Open Fourth India Retail Store In Pune On September 4: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Apple has announced that it will launch its fourth retail store in India on September 4, 2025, at 1 PM (IST). The retail store will be opened in Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra. This announcement has been made just a few days after the tech giant announced that it will open its third retail store in Bengaluru.

Apple Koregaon Park

As per a microsite, Apple showcased the details of the upcoming retail store with the message “Namaskar, Pune”. The webpage says, “The first Apple Store in the city opens its doors soon. We can’t wait to see your vibrant ideas come to life at Apple Koregaon Park.”

Similar to Apple Hebbal’s webpage, the Cupertino-based company has shared a special downloadable wallpaper on the microsite to celebrate the opening of the new store. This wallpaper is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices and will be available for a limited period on the webpage.

Moreover, it also features an Apple Music playlist with a Marathi theme.

The tech giant unveiled the theme of the Apple Koregaon Park, which is the same as Apple Hebbal, Bengaluru, featuring an artwork inspired by the Peacock, the country’s national bird.

Although the details of the upcoming retail store are yet to be revealed, a few reports claim that it would span around 10,000 square feet. Notably, the new Apple Stores in the country arrive just ahead of the anticipated launch of the iPhone 17 series next month.

Meanwhile, the Apple Hebbal, located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, Bengaluru, will be opened on September 2, 2025.

Apple Koregaon Park: What to expect?

As the tech giant is expanding its retail presence in India, customers will have more offline stores to check out Apple products and avail the best offers for their favourite products. Much like the Apple Saket, Apple BKC, and the upcoming Apple Hebbal, customers in Pune will be able to explore the latest Apple product lineup, including the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, iPad, and more.

The retail stores will include experts that the tech giant calls Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams. Apart from these experts, Apple will also host Today at Apple sessions at the new store locations, where customers can register for sessions on various topics, including photography, music, art, and coding, that are part of the company’s free events led by Apple Creatives.