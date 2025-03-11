Apple To Open Four New Retail Stores In India, Starts Hiring People

Hyderabad: Apple has officially started the hiring process for its upcoming retail stores in India. Earlier, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple announced that the company will set up four new retail stores in India at locations such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

John Taaffe, an Apple Store leader, in a LinkedIn post, announced that Apple is hiring for its upcoming stores. His LinkedIn post, stated, "Apple’s journey in India has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to continue growing in these vibrant cities. To make these new stores a success, we’re looking for passionate and talented individuals to join our team."

John Taaffe's LinkedIn Post (Image Credit: LinkedIn via John Taaffe)

Taaffe, at the end of his post, has added a LinkedIn link that leads to 'Jobs at Apple' for interested candidates who want to apply for the current retail openings. Notably, Apple's website 'Jobs at Apple' now has listed more than 20 job profiles this month. Around half of them are specifically for retail operations at "various locations" in India.

Tim Cook had previously confirmed the plans for retail expansion in India, looking at the success of Apple's first two Indian retail stores, which opened in 2023 at Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi. Notably, these stores have seen a significant number of buyers, especially at the new iPhone launches.

The Cupertino-based company sees India as a potent and important market, especially after record-breaking sales in the first quarter of 2025. The introduction of four new Apple retail stores in India will provide existing and potential buyers better opportunities to get the Apple experience while buying their products. Moreover, they will get involved with activities the company does to build a community at their retail stores.

Also Read: